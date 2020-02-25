Richmond denies funding for participants of Female Leadership School

ARICHAT: Richmond County decided not to fund participants wishing to attend an upcoming Female Leadership School, which is designed to encourage women to get involved in band council and municipal politics.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council rejected a request via correspondence from Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton to approve $250 each for two participants.

The Female Leadership School in the Cape Breton/Unama’ki Strait regions is being held on May 1 and 2 at the NSCC Strait Area Campus to engage, support and educate women about First Nation and municipal councils in the region. The 16 partnering communities include: the districts of Guysborough and St. Mary’s; First Nation communities Eskasoni, Membertou, Paqtnkek, Potlotek, Wagmatcook, and We’koqma’q; the municipalities of Antigonish, Inverness, Richmond, and Victoria; the towns of Antigonish, Mulgrave and Port Hawkesbury; and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Potlotek First Nation in Richmond County decided to pay for two residents to attend the two-day workshop.

Before making a final funding decision, Deputy Warden Alvin Martell asked that council advertise on the municipal Web site for women in Richmond County interested in attending.

Although some municipalities have already approved funds for participants, District 1 councillor James Goyetche registered his opposition. Goyetche said the municipality has had seven women who were elected as councillors, wardens and deputy wardens over the years and those candidates didn’t have to attend a conference.

“The gist of what she’s requesting is to encourage females to run for local government, I think that’s the intention of the whole submission and I’m not in favour of this request whatsoever,” Goyetche told council.

Noting his stance is not about gender, Goyetche said it is a poor use of taxpayer’s money.

“They have the same right as anybody else to present themselves for municipal council but I don’t agree and I don’t think it would be right for me to ask the taxpayers of Richmond County to pay to encourage somebody to run against me in the October election,” he noted. “I think it would be very irresponsible on my part to do that.”

Gilbert Boucher

District 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher agreed that taxpayer’s money should not be used in this manner.

“I don’t know where this is coming from but I’m not willing to spend the taxpayer’s money to have someone sit in a classroom for a couple of days,” Boucher told council. “If they want to get into politics they can do the same thing I did; put your money up front and put your hat in the ring.”

The request to advertise on the municipality’s Web site and in The Reporter was denied by council.

After the meeting, Warden Brian Marchand added that although his colleagues are entitled to their opinions, it appears some councillors do not support training people, not just women, to become councillors.

“Everybody has their own opinion of it, I guess,” Marchand stated. “The comment that I did make is that maybe it should be open to men and women but it is listed as a women’s school so [councillors] have their ideas and they stated them.”

For more on the Female Leadership School, check out the group’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/894826220907075/events/.