Council approves changes to payment policy, adopts new employment policy

ARICHAT: Council approved changes to an existing payment policy for councillors and adopted a new employment policy.

During the regular monthly meeting last night in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council amended its Councillors Payment Policy to make changes to pay frequency, update salary amounts and remove stipend advances and expense allowance sections.

Warden Brian Marchand explained that councillors will be paid every month, councillors will no longer be able to receive pay advances, and the stipend amounts for councillors have been updated.

“We used to get paid once a year in January, we’re going to get paid every month,” Marchand said following the meeting. “We used to be able to get money the year before your pay for the following the year, that’ll be gone now. The stipends, the amounts that were in the policy were incorrect so we’re putting the current amounts in. So that should be updated annually, or whenever they do change. I guess the expense section that we’ll follow through with, the expense section, that’s in our other policy, our travel policy.

Marchand said the policy change amounts to a housekeeping matter.

“Staff is looking at a lot of our policies and by-laws, and we’re just trying to update them so some of things that we’re in there for some expenses and things like that, they felt had to be changed,” the warden explained.

Council also approved the adoption of the Full-Term Employment Policy.

Marchand added the policy outlines time-off and benefits for term and part-time employees.

“If we take somebody on a term, maybe three months, six months or a year, it’s discussing the things that they will have,” he added. “When will they get medical benefits, they won’t be on pension, but when can they take time off… also the amount of sick days they get, or vacation and holidays.”

