Richmond goes with two question periods

ARICHAT: Municipal council has decided to provide two opportunities for the public to address them during meetings.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on March 22 in Arichat, councillors decided they will offer a question period after the committee of the whole report, then another near the conclusion of each meeting.

Pushing the committee of the whole report to the bottom of the agenda is unorthodox, but Warden Amanda Mombourquette said that is council’s prerogative. If that were to happen, the warden said items discussed would have to pertain to items on the agenda or in the report.

“There had been some discussion around potentially moving question period to the bottom, but that would mean the committee of the whole report would also go to the bottom of the agenda,” she told council. “Because there were a lot of items on the agenda that are occurring after the question period, and people don’t have an opportunity to ask questions, now they can at the next meeting, but in the present, in the moment, they can’t do that.”

Council agreed unanimously with Mombourquette’s suggestion to add a second question period, with District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson recommending that the second question period be restricted to items other than those discussed in the committee of the whole report.

District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson recommended both be limited to 10 minutes.

* * *

The West Richmond ATV Riders were granted an extension to the timeline for a grant they were approved for last year to conduct a project.

According to Mombourquette, the group was unable to secure the proper equipment to do trail work, and do not expect to complete by the end of the year.

The warden said past councils have approved grant extensions under similar circumstances.

* * *

Council approved a recommendation from the committee of the whole to approve new members for the municipality’s accessibility committee.

Natalie Groom, Kelly Hibbert, Marcilyn Cianfarani, and Maxine David will now sit on the new committee.

* * *

Council approved a recommendation from the committee of the whole session to provide a letter of support to the Arichat Community Development Association for their proposed Richmond County Recreation Park.

“The addition of the park project to Richmond County aligns with the Department of Recreation strategies to increase opportunities and enhance support for physical activity,” Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon told council.

* * *

Council approved a resolution allowing the Richmond Housing Corporation to mortgage the Richmond Villa property to conduct repairs.

Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand explained that, according to the municipal solicitor, a resolution was required before any action can be taken by the corporation.

* * *

Council agreed to write-off $201.77 in municipal taxes for a property at 53 Bona Road in Lower L’Ardoise which was completely destroyed by fire in June 2020.

“Based on our municipal policy on tax reduction due to fire, (the property owner) has provided the correct information,” the CAO told council.

* * *

Marchand told council that the municipality’s waste management contract with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough to process clear bag garbage at their second generation landfill is set to expire in 2024.

The CAO said the 25-year agreement will expire in December, 2025 and he told council there is a need to start signing confidentiality agreements to begin negotiations for a new contract.

“Obviously, it’s a huge expense to undertake a second generation landfill, so they need plenty of time to do that,” he noted. “In our case here, the negotiations need to be completed by 2024.”

He said once he receives any information from the MODG about that contract, council will be made aware.

* * *

Mombourquette agreed to sit as a municipal representative on the Strait Area Transit (SAT) board.

Noting that all municipal partners in the SAT have appointed two representatives, as per the board’s bylaws, the warden said scheduling conflicts prevented council from getting a second seat.

“There’s been discussing on increasing the strength of our voice at that table to two as well,” Mombourquette told council. “Just to have that equal voice was the idea behind bringing it back to this council table.”

District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson said it was hard finding representatives since the SAT board meets on Wednesday mornings.

“They will always have a virtual option, so at least that alleviates some of that concern,” she noted.

* * *

Council was provided with an update from the Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL) about equitable funding.

According to a letter, Mombourquette said the ECRL passed a motion to “reallocate resources.” That resulted in following directed to Richmond County: a $32,000 grant for bilingual staffing; a $13,885 increase in annual return on mandated contribution for expenditure; this in addition to the $45,775 of the municipality’s mandate contribution. There is also a contribution of $1,875 for the costs of the Port Hawkesbury Library.