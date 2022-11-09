ARICHAT: A project months in the making was recently unveiled to the public, just in time for Remembrance Day.

On Oct. 29, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 in Arichat held a ceremony celebrating their veterans banner project which took place in the parking lot of the Municipality of the County of Richmond’s administrative building in Arichat.

The event was attended by a large crowd of veteran’s families, local veterans, military personnel, legion members, the 235 Arrow Sea Cadets, and residents of all ages from around Richmond County and beyond. Following speeches at the outdoor event that afternoon, a reception was held at the legion in Arichat.

Last January, a committee was formed by members of the Branch 150 legion executive, including treasurer Joan Clannon, second vice president Gerry Samson, service officer Vincent Boudreau, and first vice president Eddie Rideout.

“We talked about it for many years. A few years ago, we talked about doing this, and we talked and we talked, and then every year, in June or July, we said, ‘oh, we didn’t work on a banner project,’ and it was too late,” Clannon said. “We’ve been at this since the beginning of the year.”

Photos by Jake Boudrot

The committee formed from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 executive that headed the banner project was made up of (from the left): Gerry Samson, Eddie Rideout, Joan Clannon, and Vincent Boudreau.

Samson said they were inspired by a similar project undertaken by St. Peter’s Legion Branch 47.

With the committee formed, the first order of business was to contact the Municipality of the County of Richmond to get their approval to hang the banners on the lamp posts, noted Clannon.

“The legion will put them up, the legion will reconfigure the lamp posts to what we need, then the legion will take it down, and we’ll store the banners and the pipes, then do it again next year,” she said.

After getting the thumbs up from the municipality, Samson went on Telile to promote the project.

With help from Boudreau and Rideout, Clannon said they then put out a call to families of veterans to see who was interested in purchasing a banner.

“The families, of course, helped us tremendously with information, pictures, things like that,” she explained. “As the banners were designed, Gerry and myself, Gerry mostly, sent them to the families to approve them, to look at them. We don’t want to put a banner up there that a family isn’t satisfied with.”

Clannon said they asked Joe Pops Images for an estimate and those interested were charged accordingly.

“That’s exactly what the families would be paying for the banner. The legion does not want to make any money on it,” she stated. “As far as the new pipes and all the extra stuff that we needed, the legion will cover that expense.”

Samson said the committee had to decide where in Arichat the banners would be placed.

“We decided that we would use Highway 206 where the sidewalk is located. We went up and we looked at the posts and we decided how we were going to do it,” he said. “We decided on the type of bracket and we got them made.”

The next step in the process was to determine where each banner would be placed on each lamp post, said Samson.

“In some cases, where you have relatives,” he said. “We’re going to try to make this as personal as we possibly can.”

Samson said the 64 banners were placed on 15 polls, with more than one on each, and banners placed back-to-back.

“We have room, I think if I’m not mistaken, for 86 (banners),” he noted. “There’s aluminum in there, composite in between, then aluminum on the other side, so they’re going to be solid.”

Samson said each banner is about 48 centimetres wide (cm) by 91 cm in height.

“They’re going to be hanging; they’re going to be tied top and bottom,” he noted. “We have a bracket for the top and a bracket for the bottom, and they’re going to be bolted. We’re going to have four holes, two top, two bottom, with hooks that are going to be tightened down.”

These banners depicting veterans from around Isle Madame, will hang on the lamp posts in Arichat until Remembrance Day.

Samson and Clannon estimated that Branch 150 spent around $1,500 to get the banners made.

Each year Clannon said the banners will be put up around the start of the Poppy Campaign on the last Friday in October, and then taken down after Remembrance Day. She said the banner will be kept in a storage box at Branch 150.

“We’re going to put them so that they’re standing up, slant them back-to-back, the unfinished side to the unfinished side,” Samson said. “There’s going to be a space in between. They’ll all be standing up and they’ll all be secured so they won’t damage. There’ll be another box for our brackets; they’ll all be put in a box and locked.”

Samson noted that other members of committee were invaluable in seeing the project to the end.

“We worked together as a committee. We all did our little part,” he noted. Vincent’s’ knowledge, as Service Officer, of the veterans and where we could find information was priceless. It’s not something that we could’ve done.”

Members of neighbouring legions came out to the ceremony celebrating the new banners on Oct. 29.

The other source of assistance was the legion’s summer student Brooklyn Hearn, according to Samson.

“Her computer ability was nothing short of phenomenal,” he said. “Our idea was to make files of everyone, and in order to make those filers, we had folders. She took all the information, put them on a file, each one individually and passed it on to (Joe Pop’s Images).”

Hearn’s work saved the project a lot of time, Clannon noted.

“We want to acknowledge and thank her for everything that she did for us,” she said. “She saved us a lot of midnight hours we would’ve had to spend at the legion.”

Clannon also gave kudos to Colin MacDougall with Joe Pop’s Images.

“He’s so creative and he knows where to put things,” she stated. “Every banner, it’s designed differently so they’re all unique. He even came to legion, and he went around and he took pictures of boats because some of our veterans were on some of these boats, and medals. He took pictures and he incorporated all that into where it went with the veteran.”

This attention to detail also extended to the badges of different battalions, said Samson.

“Whoever was in one of those platoons, their badge is in there with them,” he stated.

With 86 spaces available and 64 banners made this year, Clannon hopes more families will order banners in 2023.

“We didn’t get everybody, for sure, so I figure when this is unveiled and they see how nice it looks, I think we’ll have a lot more next year,” she said.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 President Donald Goyetche addressed the large crowd at the ceremony on Oct. 29 in Arichat.

Although she didn’t have veterans in her family, Clannon said this project was personally important to her, describing it as “emotional.”

“I did it because I appreciate what the veterans did for me, for us, for my family. That’s the reason I joined the legion in the first place,” Clannon stated. “I wanted to work on this banner project. It was the best committee I’ve ever sat on and my heart wrenches every time I look at the new banners; I cry, I have tears in my eyes. It’s so fulfilling.”

Samson agreed, calling it a “labour of love” for him and the committee, noting that many of the veterans depicted were founding members of Branch 150.

“What I have learned about our veterans, in that short period of time, has been nothing short of phenomenal,” he stated. “I’m very, very proud to have been part of this, doing my small part in it. I worked at it for the love of our veterans.”

Legion Zone 3 Commander John Langley offered his congratulations for the success of the veterans banner project.

Near the conclusion of the ceremony late last month, Legion Zone 3 Commander John Langley added the banners will make Highway 206 the destination for many, and give new meaning to the name “High Road.”

“These beautiful, well-constructed banners are a visible testament to our veterans that they are not forgotten and we do remember them,” he said to the large crowd. “To Branch 150 Isle Madame and in particular to the team that showed the leadership, had the creativity, the work ethic, and put in untold hours of labour to bring this project from the planning stages to reality, we congratulate you. You have made your branch, your community, and the Royal Canadian Legion proud.”