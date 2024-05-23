Home News Online First Richmond resident concerned about livestock roaming onto property; council refers matters to... NewsOnline First Richmond resident concerned about livestock roaming onto property; council refers matters to committee for review By Adam McNamara - May 23, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register