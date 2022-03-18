Home Sports Richmond Skating Club presents ‘Theatre On Ice’ Sports Richmond Skating Club presents ‘Theatre On Ice’ By Mary Hankey - March 18, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Skating to the song “Fabulous” from High School Musical 2, Marley Hayne performed at the “Theater on Ice” gala put on by the Richmond Skating Club. Photos by Mary HankeyMembers of the Richmond Skating Club gave a resounding cheer at the end of a wonderful evening showcasing their talents at the Theater on Ice gala. Canskate Group 2 members, Elayna Clorey and Eli Clorey delighted the audience with their performance, skating to “Greased Lightning.” Skating to the song “Hey Pachuco” from the movie The Mask, Marley Hayne performed at the “Theater on Ice” gala. The Canskate Group 1 delighted family and friends at the Richmond Arena with their Ghostbusters routine. Skating to the popular song “Shallow” from A Star is Born, Miley Hanley gave a graceful performance. The Richmond Skating Club kicked off their gala “Theater on Ice” with the song “Mama Mia” by ABBA. The show on March 11 was hosted at the Richmond Arena in Louisdale. Violet Hadley skated to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto during the Richmond Skating Club’s annual show “Theater on Ice” on March 11 at the Richmond Arena in Louisdale. Richmond Skating Club President, Tara MacInnis presented Coach Deonna King with flowers at the end the club’s Theatre on Ice gala on March 11 at the Richmond Arena in Louisdale. Another audience favourite routine at the Theatre on Ice show was performed by Brenna MacInnis. She skated to the song Popular from the musical Wicked. Skating to the popular song “Shallow” from A Star is Born, Miley Hanley gave a graceful performance at the Richmond Skating Club’s annual show.