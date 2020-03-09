Home Sports Richmond Skating Club puts on a great show SportsUncategorized Richmond Skating Club puts on a great show By Grant McDaniel - March 9, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Members of the Richmond Skating Club put together a wonderful evening of graceful skating at the Richmond Arena last Friday night. Coach Deanna King showed her impressive moves midway through last Friday night’s ice show. King traveled all the way from Canso to coach Richmond’s youngsters during the season.Deanna King Treating skate fans to an Alice in Wonderland-related number were some of Richmond’s best including Brenna MacInnis, Layla Luddington, Jocelyn Vickers, Marley Hayne, Ethan MacDonald, and Brooklyn Sampson.Miley Hanley danced to the music of Beauty and the Beast. Annie Fougere, Nate MacMullin, Jocelyn Boudreau, Emilie Thibeau, and Jackson MacLeon put together a great routine based on Pinocchio.Five-year-old Violet Hadley was one of the lead soloists at the Richmond Skating Club’s annual show.“Be my Guest” was the song playing to usher in the Richmond Skating Club’s ice show last Friday evening. The theme of the night was Once upon a Blade. Brooklyn Carter offered a skate to Hernando’s Hideaway. She was one of the final soloists last Friday at the Richmond Arena.Brooklyn Carter Once upon a December was the theme of Khloe Pierrard Hadley’s skate at the Richmond Skating Club. Richmond assistant coach Tristine Prout showed her skill-set with a Beauty and the Beast-inspired number.Anna Hayne put together a great solo routine during last weekend’s action at the Richmond Arena.The Little Mermaid was the theme of the skate offered by Addison Luddington, Jaxon Boudreau, Maelle Haley, Everett MacDonald, and Reese Richardson.“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” was the music backing Richmond skater Farrah Hadley. She put together a wonderful solo last Friday.Deanna King