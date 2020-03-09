Richmond Skating Club puts on a great show

By
Grant McDaniel
-
Members of the Richmond Skating Club put together a wonderful evening of graceful skating at the Richmond Arena last Friday night.
  • Coach Deanna King showed her impressive moves midway through last Friday night’s ice show. King traveled all the way from Canso to coach Richmond’s youngsters during the season.
  • Treating skate fans to an Alice in Wonderland-related number were some of Richmond’s best including Brenna MacInnis, Layla Luddington, Jocelyn Vickers, Marley Hayne, Ethan MacDonald, and Brooklyn Sampson.
  • Miley Hanley danced to the music of Beauty and the Beast.
  • Annie Fougere, Nate MacMullin, Jocelyn Boudreau, Emilie Thibeau, and Jackson MacLeon put together a great routine based on Pinocchio.
  • Five-year-old Violet Hadley was one of the lead soloists at the Richmond Skating Club’s annual show.
  • “Be my Guest” was the song playing to usher in the Richmond Skating Club’s ice show last Friday evening. The theme of the night was Once upon a Blade.
  • Brooklyn Carter offered a skate to Hernando’s Hideaway. She was one of the final soloists last Friday at the Richmond Arena.
  • Once upon a December was the theme of Khloe Pierrard Hadley’s skate at the Richmond Skating Club.
  • Richmond assistant coach Tristine Prout showed her skill-set with a Beauty and the Beast-inspired number.
  • Anna Hayne put together a great solo routine during last weekend’s action at the Richmond Arena.
  • The Little Mermaid was the theme of the skate offered by Addison Luddington, Jaxon Boudreau, Maelle Haley, Everett MacDonald, and Reese Richardson.
  • “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” was the music backing Richmond skater Farrah Hadley. She put together a wonderful solo last Friday.
