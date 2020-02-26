ARICHAT: The request for organic compost from a community group, spurred council to investigate ways to make it available to all residents.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council last night Arichat, Warden Brian Marchand told council about a request from Tara Paon, coordinator of the Richmond County Time Bank, for the municipality to donate compost for its Seed-to-Feed project.

Noting he doesn’t want to interfere with the Time Bank, District 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher also wants the compost divided up equally among the municipality’s five districts.

“I think every community should get an equal share of the compost because everybody is starting to look for it now,” Boucher said. “There’s lots of areas where we can have a truckload dropped in each community where people can get at it, instead of giving it all to one organization, and then there’s none for somebody else.”

Marchand said he understands the Time Bank serves “several communities.”

Deputy Warden Alvin Martell noted that giving out compost in each district was done in the past to positive feedback.

“I think what councillor Boucher brought up is something that already happened in the past and I think it was well received from the districts,” Martell stated. “Every district got the opportunity to get maybe a truckload dumped at a certain location and they could go with a trailer or a half-tonne truck and get a little bit.”

Marchand requested Public Works Director Chris Boudreau find out how much compost is produced, to determine how much can be divided.

Council agreed to a motion from District 2 councillor James Goyetche to provide two tonnes of organic compost to the Richmond County Time Bank.