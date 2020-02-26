Staff getting estimates to fix leaks on water treatment plant roof

ARICHAT: Leaks in the roof of the water treatment plant in Louisdale raised the issue of aging infrastructure around the municipality.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council Monday night in Arichat, Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand reported there is a leak in the roof of the Louisdale sewage treatment plant.

Director of Public Works Chris Boudreau said they were told by staff of a number of leaks in the roof earlier this winter, and after further inspection by staff, it was determined there was a problem with the membrane.

A company was brought in to do an assessment and they found that the rubber membrane had detached from the substrate in the roof frames, and as a result, there was significant water damage. They gave the municipality two options: replace the roof (which is good for 25-30 years) at a cost in the range of $25,000 to $30,000 by replacing the rubber membrane and reconnecting it to the roof frame; and the second option is a replacement at a budget of approximately $60,000.

“Given the age of the roof, the contactor does not recommend repairing it,” Boudreau told council. “Putting ballast on the roof, while it would be a temporary solution, would make future repairs much more costly, and it would also make future replacement much more costly. Given the age and the fact we’re nearing end-of-life, we’re recommending replacement.”

Boudreau requested council approve funding for the replacement of the roof at the meeting, rather than during budget deliberations, so the project can start as early as possible.

District 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher had Boudreau agree to investigate the cost of installing a pitched metal roof on the plant and report back to council.

“I certainly think a pitched roof with metal on it would be a longer life span,” Boucher responded. “My experience with flat roofs, and I’m sure you’ve had the same experience with them, is they don’t usually last for what they’re warrantied for anyway.

“This is something that’ll give you a 40-50 year life expectancy. By that time, you still have your trusses underneath to redo your metal again so wouldn’t run into the same costs.”

Warden Brian Marchand agreed that the pitched roof option will be cheaper to repair in the future.

Deputy Warden Alvin Martell said this is just one example of the amount of aging infrastructure around the municipality and he agrees that it needs to be addressed.

“I think that we’re going to have to start looking at budgeting monies for aging infrastructure because this is only the beginning of what’s going to happen,” Martell told council. “When you’re talking about a roof that’s 25 years old, 30 years old that needs to be replaced, that’s just going to be ongoing because the infrastructure here, that’s already in the ground, it’s pretty old.”

Council approved a motion to have Boudreau get estimates on the costs of a metal pitched roof and report to council at the end of March.

