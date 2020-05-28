River Denys man charged with dangerous driving, flight from police and driving while suspended

BADDECK: Victoria District RCMP charged a 30-year-old man from River Denys, following a series of driving incidents last Sunday.

At approximately 8 p.m. on May 24, an officer observed a red Volkswagen Jetta driving east bound on Highway 105 in Baddeck. The Jetta was driving on the shoulder of the highway, then sharply swerved and partially crossed the centre line, according to the RCMP.

They said the RCMP member activated his emergency equipment, but the Jetta didn’t pull over and continued to drive in a dangerous manner. The member did not pursue the Jetta but was able to obtain the license plate on the Jetta, the RCMP said, noting the vehicle information was provided over the radio to other members in the area.

A short time later, a second member located the Jetta driving west bound on Highway 105, continuing to drive in a dangerous manner. This member activated his emergency equipment and again the Jetta refused to stop, police said, adding the officer did not pursue the Jetta.

At 8:15 p.m., RCMP received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle, a red sedan, was driving at a high rate of speed through a 60 km/h zone in Wagmatcook. This vehicle was not located but the complainant’s description of the vehicle and driver, were similar to the information obtained by members in regards to the Jetta.

The driver was later identified as Andrew Grant MacPhail, from River Denys. On May 26, MacPhail was arrested without incident and was later released on conditions. He is charged with dangerous operation and flight from police. He is also charged with driving while suspended under the Motor Vehicle Act.

MacPhail is scheduled to appear in Wagmatcook Provincial Court on September 9.