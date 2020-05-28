Wildfire considered “100 per cent contained”

FRANKVILLE: A wildfire that was out of control and about 200 hectares in size earlier this week is now considered “100 per cent contained.”

The fire which started on Monday on the Old Mulgrave Road now remains at 148 hectares, according to the Department of Lands and Forestry (DLAF). There are still 10 DLAF personnel on scene today.

“All fires that are contained are still technically burning,” DLAF spokesperson Bruce Nunn explained. “Usually there are hotspots within the interior of the area affected, but they do not increase the size of the area.”

Nunn said the continuing dry weather remains a concern.

“It could potentially lead to new fires starting and that’s why it is so important for Nova Scotians to observe the burning ban and be aware of important fire prevention tips.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.