Desmond Inquiry’s second session delayed

GUYSBOROUGH: The second session of the fatality inquiry looking into what caused retired Cpl. Lionel Desmond to purchase a military-style carbine and use it hours later to kill his 52-year-old mother, 30-year-old wife, and 10-year-old daughter before turning it on himself, has been postponed until at least the fall.

The first session of evidence wrapped up in early March, which lasted five-weeks and consisted of police, provincial health care providers, and firearms officials testimony which delved into the role of the health care system; specifically whether Cpl. Desmond and his family had access to the appropriate mental health and domestic violence intervention services, as well as if the health professionals who interacted with Cpl. Desmond were adequately trained to recognize the symptoms of occupational stress injuries or domestic violence.

The inquiry was supposed to resume on May 19.

“The intention had been to hear primarily from witnesses from the St. Anne’s rehabilitation facility in Quebec,” Adam Rodgers, the lawyer representing Cpl. Desmond’s estate, told The Reporter. “Following that, we were planning to hear from witnesses from the Desmond and Borden families in late June and early July.”

When the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit, Rodgers explained that plan was changed to have to Quebec witnesses appear in September.

“As travel restrictions prevented inquiry counsel from interviewing witnesses and would likely prevent the witnesses from attending in person to testify,” he said. “Discussions had been taking place among counsel to determine how, and whether, testimony could be heard while complying with social distancing and other health restrictions, so that the local witnesses from the families could still go ahead as planned.”

Rodgers indicated they were notified on May 21 by Judge Warren Zimmer, the planned June/July session is also going to be pushed back until the fall.

“My client understands that the courts are required to follow public health guidelines restricting public gatherings, but is disappointed that some video testimony or social distancing arrangements could not have been put in place to allow testimony to take place during this time,” he said. “One of the purposes of the inquiry is to inform the public about the issues under scrutiny, and it seemed likely that the inquiry livestream would reach a larger than usual audience during these times of isolation, whereas many people have more time available than might usually be the case.”

Due to social distancing efforts, the municipal building in which the fatality inquiry was taking place at, has been closed to the public, and the director or public works for the Municipality of Guysborough informed Zimmer there is no clear time frame when it will re-open.

Rodgers said his client, and the Desmond family, remain committed and focused on doing whatever they can to effect positive changes for veterans and their families in Canada, despite the various delays to date, and they look forward to the fall when testimony will hopefully resume.