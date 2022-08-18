JAMES RIVER: Management for Riverside International Speedway is excited to announce the inaugural East Coast Classics Concert & Car Show in September at the renowned facility just outside Antigonish. The event will see six well-known east coast bands and a show and shine car show.

Things will get underway Sept. 17, with the show and shine in which owners of hot rods, classics, antiques, custom cars, and special interests can display their vehicles on the asphalt oval while The Privateers and Men of the Deeps play on the infield stage.

After a short break, the evening show gets underway with Jug in Hand, Gunning & Cormier, Beòlach, and the Minglewood Band.

This is the first time Riverside has hosted such an event, and as the largest outdoor entertainment complex in eastern Canada, they said it will be the start of even more special events that both showcase the facility and bring people to the area.

“This has been in the works for a couple of years,” said Joan Roué, Riverside’s manager. “But we put the brakes on with the COVID restrictions in 2020 and 2021. Now that things are open again, it’s time to showcase our facility to a different group of people and at the same time bring folks to the area. East Coast Classics will be part of our new ‘Signature Event’ series at the track and we hope to grow it (ECC) into a much larger event in the future.”

The bands are all East Coast based and diverse. Afternoon headliner Men of the Deeps from Cape Breton are North America’s only coal miner’s chorus and world-renowned for regaling crowds with emotional performances. They’ll take the stage following a rousing performance of high-energy Celtic rock by another group of Cape Breton musicians, The Privateers.

While the bands entertain in the infield, the race track will play host to the East Coast Classics Show & Shine; open to hot rods, classic cars and trucks, antique vehicles, custom vehicles, and special interest vehicles.

After a short supper-time break, the evening entertainment will crank up with Antigonish band Jug in Hand playing maritime folk favourites. Next up will be one of the Maritime’s most popular duo’s Gunning & Cormier. Dave Gunning and J.P. Cormier are two of the busiest solo musicians in the country and when they play together it’s an absolute treat for the audience to behold. The magic of music continues with the evening’s third act, Juno nominees Beòlach, a Cape Breton collaboration of four solo artists who light the stage up with traditional tunes and witty banter. The show closes with Canadian rock legend Matt Minglewood and his band who promise to rock the night away leaving fans of the inaugural East Coast classics with magnificent memories.

East Coast Classic tickets are available now, and can be purchased for the afternoon, evening, or all day, both VIP and general admission. Camping reservations will also be available for those wanting to make a weekend of it. Car show registrations are open now. Tickets, camping, and car show registrations are available online at: www.riversidespeedway.ca.

Riverside Speedway opened in 1969 under the helm of Antigonish businessman John Chisholm. It was sold in 1989 and bought back by Chisholm late in 2005, rebuilt in 2006, and rebranded Riverside International Speedway. Still owned by the Chisholm family, the popular one-third-mile high-banked asphalt oval has provided generations of race fans with some of the best stock car racing entertainment in North America for over 50 years.

Fans can keep up with Riverside news all year long by visiting: www.RiversideSpeedway.ca, subscribing to the email newsletter, and following social media accounts on Facebook (riversidespeedwayns) and Twitter (Riverside_NS).