INVERNESS: There’s a classic sports analogy from the 1989 movie Field of Dreams; “if you build it, they will come,” and that’s exactly what one entrepreneur is doing, with a bit of a personal twist.

Located in Inverness at 15796 Central Avenue, Sew Thrifty opened their doors on June 21, and is a size-inclusive consignment shop that caters to in-season, quality second-hand clothing and accessories for every occasion.

For Rachel Beaton, inspiration came from her daily life; turning an interest into a hobby.

“I’ve dreamt of having my own workshop since the moment I successfully hemmed a pair of pants,” Beaton said. “I’d imagine walking in every morning, turning on my favourite music and quietly puttering as I sip tea. I’d spend days sewing, take my breaks outside, chat with people passing by and have a really cute sign on the door.”

For too long, Beaton suggested she buried those ideas with self-doubt.

“I’d tell myself it would never work, that I didn’t know enough about running a business, and that I’d be crazy to leave my job to start something new,” she said. “But a lot has changed, and I don’t talk to myself like that anymore. I can do anything I put my mind to.”

Prior to opening her own business, Beaton worked in long-term care and it was during her time caring for other people when a regular, well-dressed volunteer piqued her interest in learning the craft of sewing.

“Margie was always dressed so beautifully, and when I’d compliment her outfit, she’d tell me it was something she either made herself or altered to fit a different way,” she said. “I was fascinated by her creativity and started imagining how fun it would be if I too, could create my own clothes.”

As luck would have it, Beaton was able to transform her friendship into a learning opportunity. After being generously gifted her very first sewing machine by Margie, she went on to help her with her first sewing project.

Once one comprehends the fundamentals, Beaton said there is almost an endless supply of things to be learned online through websites such as YouTube, and other social media sharing platforms.

Beaton began collecting fabric and the supplies she would need to begin her journey and eventually renovated a spare bedroom into her sewing room.

While Beaton indicated she sometimes starts projects with a blank slate, creating her own garments from scratch; she also is known to add her own personalized flare on existing articles of clothing by up-cycling thrifted finds.

Beaton advised that it may include something as simple as basic alterations for fit or length, or it could also occasionally involve the addition of new pieces for a “completely unexpected direction” on the garment.

The entrepreneur indicated she thoroughly enjoys the puzzle-like experience of working on classic sewing patterns, noting she finds it the most fun when she’s injecting her own personal creative touch.

“All in all, the most fun I have sewing is when I just wing it,” Beaton said. “A lot of the skirts and dresses I’ve made are ones I’ve designed myself without a pattern.”

From creating elegant garments, to 90’s sitcom inspired oven mitts and everything else in between, her hobby has turned into being more than just something to pass the time; it’s also been therapeutic.

“It turned me into someone who enjoyed and looked forward to alone time,” Beaton said. “My favourite thing to do is set a pot of tea and hit play on sitcom reruns and go from one project to another.”