L’ARDOISE: A popular fundraiser for cancer care is back after a two-year hiatus.

On Aug. 20 “Harbour Wars: Alayne’s Legacy” will return to the Little Harbour wharf with proceeds to the Tom MacNeil Cancer Patient Care Fund at the Cape Breton Regional Cancer Centre in Sydney.

Harbour Wars first took place in 2019 but the event was cancelled the past two years because of public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harbour Wars committee member Andree Sampson told The Reporter the event was renamed this year in honour of Alayne Martell who passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. Martell was posthumously inducted into Ringette Canada’s Hall of Fame in 2021 for her efforts promoting the game.

“Alayne was a major part of the Harbour Wars committee; there were only four or five of us the very first year. She was the key, she was the PR person, that was her thing,” Sampson said. “In November (2021), they were doing nationals in Vancouver so when she went to get on the plane to come back home, she was having some swelling in her legs so she had to go to the hospital, and that’s when they found out she had acute myeloid leukemia.”

Sampson was happy to report that sponsorships “more than doubled” from the inaugural year and this year there will be eight teams.

“We’re expecting it to be bigger,” she noted. “In 2019, we raised over $22,000 so this year we’re expecting the numbers to be larger.”

This year there will be a luminary event on Friday night.

“This year we’ve added a new event, ‘Light Up Little Harbour,’” she said. “It’s sold out. People purchase luminaries which are waterproof… At 7 o’clock we’re going to light the luminaries and put them in the harbour. That’s not specific to cancer loss but to the loss of loved ones due to any illness.”

After team registration at 9:30 a.m. the team captain meeting 20 minutes later, and the welcome, Sampson said the list of events on Saturday includes: the cod fish shuffle at 10 a.m.; dory races at 11:30 a.m.; the nautical obstacle course at 1 p.m. which includes lobster trap stacking lobster banding, rope coiling, and a box 40 throw bag; and at 2:30 p.m. is the tug-of-war.

At 12:45 p.m. officials with the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, and others, will make remarks.

Once trophies are presented and 50/50 winners announced at 3:30 p.m., there will be a silent auction from 4 to 6 p.m.