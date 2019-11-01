PAQTNKEK MI’KMAW NATION: Education on consent continues to be an important sexual violence prevention activity in schools, universities, and colleges.

Up to now, consent education methods have been developed for the general population in those educational institutions. Considering that Indigenous cultures approach relationships with certain traditions and values, it makes sense to ask what an Indigenous way, a community-based way of teaching about consent might look like, and how that perspective could strengthen consent education for everyone.

“Indigenizing consent” will be the subject of a roundtable discussion at the Paqtnkek Gym on November 5 from 5-7 p.m. The event will be hosted by the Paqtnkek Health Centre and the Advancing Women’s Equality Project. Dinner will be served, and there is no registration fee. Adults and youth aged 12 and over who would like to learn about this and join in the discussion are welcome.

Featured panelists are Indigenous youth educators, Krysta Williams and TJ Lightfoot, along with Milo Gray and Karen Bernard.

Williams works with the Native Youth Sexual Health Network in Toronto, an organization led by Indigenous youth. Lightfoot is a two spirit Indigenous doula living in Iqaluit, with s expertise in Indigenous social and reproductive justice, as well as Indigenous medicines and environmental issues. Gray is a child and youth counsellor and program coordinator who operated a residential youth facility in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. He now works with the organization, “Healing Our Nations.” Bernard has worked for more than twenty years with Indigenous people struggling with poverty, family violence, addictions, and the legacy of residential schools and is currently with the Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association as the Sexualized Violence Prevention Program Coordinator.

Advancing Women’s Equality is a project of the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association. It is funded by Women and Gender Equality, a department of the Government of Canada.