Ephrem Boudreau was born in River Bourgeois in 1905. He wrote Riviere Bourgeois from which this history is taken and translated.

Row boats

During the early period of colonization and during all of the 19th century, travel was done by sea.

Contrary to the current situation, people in the small communities, and even in larger towns and cities, hardly ever travelled for pleasure. There was no incentive to travel because the cities had not become important enough to attract the workforce to leave their homes.

For travel short distances the small schooners would suffice.

There was a time when you could see in front of every house a small boat. Every family had their own boat. This boat was of a very simple construction and most people knew how to build one. It was no longer than 12 feet and four or five feet wide. It was propelled by oars. The rower sat in the middle of the boat on a seat with his back to the front of the boat with an oar in each hand. It was also possible to have two rowers.

What a sight, on Sunday morning for example, to watch the many boats crossing the “river” to church or on the return. On arriving at their destination, the boat was hauled up on to the shore if the tide was coming in to prevent it from taking the boat out. Nowadays the automobile has replaced the boat.

Gasoline-powered boats

Around 1917-1918 began the era of the motorized boat.

This new boat was larger than the small rowboats. In the centre of the rig was a small one-cylinder motor capable of four or five knots per hour. What an improvement compared to the rowboat. It was the end of oars and sails. By the good graces of this new kind of boat one could easily travel from village to village provided the village was near the sea. And this boat was ideal for coastal fishing: one could leave later in the morning and return in the middle of the afternoon.

For those who wanted to travel to St. Peter’s or D’Escousse, to Arichat, or Petit de Grat found it was quite easy to travel by boat to one’s destination and at a cost which was reasonable for the times. This boat became the taxi of the times, but one would only resort to this costly transportation if absolutely necessary.

The author recalls with emotion his first trip in a motorized boat when he was no more than 12 years old. He had, with the good graces of a family friend, made the crossing to D’Escousse and back. At that time, in the old days, there was usually a “big sea” in the Little Passage and for someone so young and with little experience on the sea the waves seemed like a big sea enormous and frightening.

Such were the joys of sailing with this type of boat but there were few who could afford this kind of boat.

The era of the motorized boat never really came to an end despite the coming of the automobile which did not replace it. It continued to exist for the Acadians of River Bourgeois were seafaring people; the sea was their domain for many centuries and they were always attracted to the sea perhaps by necessity because the sea, always generous, provided an important part of their existence with a variety of cod, salmon, mackerel, herring, and lobster.

In time the motorized boat slowly gave way to a racier model equipped with a more powerful motor, the outboard motor.