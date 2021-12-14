HALIFAX: Husband and wife Mike Ryan and Kristen Herrington have released a new book and a comedic short.

The video “Christmas in Port Hawkesbury” has garnered more than 30,000 views, according to Ryan’s Facebook page.

“I’ve been making those types of videos for years now. My band, The Town Heroes, on our page, we’re kind of known for making those Cape Breton-centric videos that are similar to that. Had quite a bit of success with those,” Ryan told The Reporter.

While watching a Hallmark Christmas movie, Ryan said he got an idea.

“We’ve watched a few of those Hallmark videos, the Christmas ones that are kind of predictable and over-the-top cheesy. So I had the idea of this small town guy meets a big city girl. Port Hawkesbury became the focal point of it because there is an airport in Port Hawkesbury and since it has to be realistic, she got laid-over in Port Hawkesbury,” he said laughing.

Stressing that it the short is meant to be funny, and not mocking, Ryan said reactions have been positive.

“We’re not making fun of Port Hawkesbury, by any means,” he said. “This one has reached tens of thousands of people, someone is probably is not going to like it, that’s just the reality of putting yourself out there. But 99.9 per cent of the people love it, and it makes them laugh and smile, and that’s the point of it.”

Because the last two years have been tough on people, Ryan hopes this will entertain.

“I feel like it’s a necessity to keep doing, it’s something I like to do and have figured out a way that people enjoy them. I’ll definitely keep doing them.”

A book release for You and Me: Travel Misadventures and Love Around the World was held at the Inverness County Centre for the Arts on Dec. 12.

Ryan explained the inspiration behind the book.

“It was right before the pandemic; before we knew that we were going to be locked down for a long period of time. We were on a trip in LA and we were just sitting there discussing a lot of the adventures we had and the places we’d been, a lot of funny stories we had while traveling. We decided we wanted to try to capture that in the form of a book,” he recalled. “Both of us are creative people; I’m a musician, she’s an artist and we’ve both written a lot in different ways.”

Ryan said You and Me compiles the lesser known travel stories.

“It’s a book about travel but it’s about the things you wouldn’t necessarily talk about from traveling,” he explained. “A lot of people, after they go on a trip, they’re just talking about how good the food is, or all these exciting things, but we realized through traveling that a lot of funny things, not necessarily bad, but just things you might not want to talk to other people about. We decided to tell everyone those stories.”

According to what Ryan has heard from readers, it’s considered a “fun read.”

“We really cue-in on the misadventure aspect of it. It’s really just meant to be funny stuff, that’s lighthearted. Especially during this time, it’s a really fun read,” he reported. “It’s kind of the perfect read right now because it’s self-deprecating and funny, and you don’t have to think too much about what you’re reading, you don’t have to figure out the story line or the plot line, just a fun thing. After the last two years, people are just looking for something like that, I think, and it’s really resonating with people who’ve read it.”

During a reading in Halifax, Ryan recalled a story about telling his parents he was traveling to Columbia.

“Columbia, at one point in time, was the most dangerous place in the world so to break the news to my dad, we developed a six-step process of feeding him a lot of turkey, buying him a good Christmas present, and a bunch of different things so he wouldn’t be too shocked that we were going, to what he would think, is a really dangerous place.”

The book was written with his wife, herself an accomplished artist who Ryan said was recently named The Coast’s Visual Artist of the Year.

“We already have some ideas we’d like to work on in the future for writing so we’ll be getting going on that sooner or later,” he stated.

You and Me is available at: www.mikeandkristen.ca, the Quincy Street Market in Inverness, through Amazon, via ebook, or at book stores like Chapters.

As for The Town Heroes, Ryan said he hopes to tour their new concept album about summer in Cape Breton, Home, in the new year.

“We’re just waiting to see what the capacity of touring will be before we can really get out there on the road. We’re really hoping we can bring it to more places,” he added. “We’re really proud of the songs and the show that we have, and we’ll see where that can take us.”