Port Hawkesbury plans more meetings with developers

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town said it is getting helpful feedback from developers in its efforts to construct more housing.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Dec. 7, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told councillors about a meeting between some members of the town’s Housing Advisory Committee and local developers.

“The meeting had been suggested though our Housing Advisory Committee, for a few committee members to meet with a few local developers just to look at the merits of our survey data, and that was a very positive meeting,” she told council.

The mayor said those at the recent meeting discussed the amounts people are willing to pay for rent, as well as those who want to be contacted by developers.

CAO Terry Doyle said there was excellent information exchanged at the meeting.

“We had some excellent feedback from two of the developers,” he said. “With respect to the survey, very positive responses. It was great to see that it confirms the thoughts of the housing committee and our partners in this venture. And also some other very valuable advice on how to move forward and to encourage developers in this region.”

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall called the last Housing Advisory Committee meeting “very interesting.”

Along with new ideas coming from that committee, Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin is encouraged by plans to hire a staff member.

“It might’ve been the best housing advisory committee meeting I’ve sat in on so far. There seemed to be a lot accomplished, some good ideas,” he stated.

Once there is more information, Chisholm-Beaton said the developers expressed a desire to meet again.

“Just to give us some further guidance on how we might be able to better engage investors and developers for various housing projects, to bridge some of the gap that our town is experiencing currently,” she said of future meetings.

On a related note, Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie reported to council that during a meeting of the Planning Advisory Committee on Nov. 18, zoning changes were discussed. He said Eastern District Planning Commission staff were asked to provide a report to the planning committee.

“The proposed changes we’re looking to make will provide a possibility to be able to have residences accommodate Garden Grannies Secondary Suites, as well as the development of multi-unit housing options. We also had some discussion about how we would engage the public around whatever proposed changes are brought forward.”