GUYSBOROUGH: The warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says the recent announcement from Maritime Launch Solutions (MLS) on their first payload customer is exciting news for everyone.

Last month, MLS announced they had signed an agreement with Nanoracks to launch payloads onboard a Cyclone-4M from Spaceport Nova Scotia in 2023, the inaugural flight for Canada’s first commercial spaceport.

Following the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Dec. 8, Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters whenever there is an announcement like that, it really puts the life of the project into perspective.

“I think it’s great news, it’s great for our economy, it’s great for Guysborough, it’s great for our province,” he said. “It’s great for Canada as a nation, as we’ll have the ability to launch our own satellites.”

For this inaugural mission, Nanoracks will deploy customer SmallSats and host spacecraft technology demonstrations.

MLS also unveiled preliminary designs for their Launch Control Centre (LCC), which is a facility on site that will manage all launch activities, including the deployment and initial control of satellites launched from Spaceport Nova Scotia.

Despite the continued opposition from members of the community and from people across the province, the warden said it’s a project the municipality still stands behind.

“Oh most certainly,” Pitts said. “We’re behind MLS 100 per cent.”