Long lost surnames

Looking back over the decades, and indeed centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were common in this area. One of those names that no longer holds a place here is Sullivan.

The earliest Sullivan date in my records is circa 1834 when John Sullivan married Elizabeth Boudreau. She died at the age of 73 in 1907.

Another John Sullivan, this one of Canso, a telegraph operator, married another Elizabeth. She was from Lochside and died in 1921 at the age of 80. She was laid to rest at St. John’s Anglican cemetery in Arichat.

John and Elizabeth had a daughter named Elizabeth. She was wed to Henry Parker of Lochside. Thomas Sullivan was married on Nov. 24, 1891 at Arichat to Ida E. Keating. She was the daughter of Michael Keating and Margaret Miller. A son, William, was born in the United States and later moved to Canada.

James E. Sullivan was born on Oct. 9, 1848. His name appears in the 1901 Census of Canso. He married Honora Nora McNeary probably in 1873; Honora was slightly older than her husband having been born on March 3, 1846. Their children were William born Aug. 22, 1874; Florence born Jan. 12, 1883; Elizabeth born Oct. 9, 1884; Lenora born Oct. 10, 1886; and Agatha born Feb. 22, 1890. It was she who married Jack (John) Tyrrell of Arichat. Agatha and Jack were married on Nov. 29, 1916 at Arichat. Their children were James, John, Russell, George, Mary, Margaret, Terrance, Cecilia.

Theresa Agnes Sullivan was the daughter of James and Marie Sullivan. She was wed to John Don Pelham, son of John Pelham and Mary McNeil on Feb. 16, 1925 at West Arichat. A daughter, Theresa Mary Patricia, was baptized on Nov. 6, 1925. Another daughter, Sadie Catherine, was baptized on Jan. 20, 1929.

Patrick J. Sullivan was wed to Nellie M. Campbell and they had four children: Amanda, Karen, Madonna, and Barbara Jean who passed away on July 14, 1999 at Cap la Ronde.

Another record shows a Harvey Leo Sullivan who died at the age of 45 on Feb. 13, 1999. This document indicates Harvey Leo was the son of Patrick J. Sullivan and Nellie Campbell.

Steven Sullivan was born on May 25, 1955 at Everett, Massachusetts. Apart from these facts the record is both meager and vague. The only other name associated with Steven is Becky Sullivan. Conjecture has it that this is possibly a daughter.

Stephen Sullivan (the same as above?) married Collette Marchand and there was a son, Devin Stephen, who was age 25 on July 3, 1997. This would mean he was born in 1972.

Arthur Sullivan and Elaine Marchand had a son, Arthur F. Sullivan, who married Jacintha L. Samson on July 31, 1993 at Petit de Grat. Jacintha is the daughter of George Samson and Clara LeBlanc.

Michael Sullivan and wife Stella Marie Jean had a daughter, Mary. Unfortunately there are no dates included with this entry.