Saints and Dragons share first place

STRAIT AREA: With a big 6-3 win last Wednesday night over the Eskasoni Coyotes, the SAERC Saints maintain their place at the top of the Cape Breton West High School Hockey League food chain.

However, given the Dalbrae Dragons’ 12-1 win over Eskasoni last Monday night, the Saints share that number one slot with a certain Route 19 contingent.

Both teams have near identical records, with the Saints managing a 4-1-1-0 (win-overtime win-loss-overtime loss) breakdown and Dalbrae sitting at 4-1-0-1.

While the Saints and Dragons are standing on rarified ground, let’s not forget the Richmond Hurricane (3-1-1-1) who sit just two points behind the league leaders.

One reason for the Saints success is the goaltending of Chase MacPherson, who’s managed two shutouts and a very impressive goals against average of 1.64 in his six starts. Only Eric MacIsaac of Dalbrae (2-0) is managing a better goals against average, at .50.

Currently leading the scoring race is Richmond’s Trent Diggdon, with eight goals and six assists in six games.

This week, two games take place today (December 2) with Dalbrae visiting Eskasoni at 7 p.m. and Inverness/Baddeck visiting SAERC at 7 p.m. Other upcoming games include Dalbrae at Eskasoni (December 11, 7 p.m.), SAERC at Richmond (December 12, 7:30 p.m.), SAERC at Inverness/Baddeck (in Inverness, December 13, at 7:30 p.m.)