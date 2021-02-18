PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) says the ventilation systems in its schools are operating as they should.

On Jan. 28, the SRCE confirmed that as part of its COVID-19 response, it conducted a “thorough and detailed” review of all ventilation systems last fall.

This included checking windows, filter maintenance, lubrication and electrical and controls, the SRCE said, noting that much of the work was regular preventative maintenance that would have been performed anyway.

“Ventilation system checks are part of the provincial Back to School Plan and were one of the several public health safety measures that have contributed to a successful first semester with our students learning in class and in person,” the SRCE said in a statement on its website.

Out of an abundance of caution, they said these checks will continue through the school year.

The review encompassed active ventilation systems at all SRCE schools, as well as the inactive system at H.M. MacDonald Elementary School.

The review also involved Strait Area Education Recreation Centre, which had a variable speed drive replaced on Sept. 10.