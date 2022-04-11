PORT HOOD: The people behind a trail extending from Inverness to Victoria County say regulatory obstacles are impeding the progress of their project.

Dave Williams, with the Seawall Trail Society, appeared before the April 7 regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council to provide an update on their long distance walking trail that can accommodate 2,000 hikers per season and includes the Pollett’s Cove-Aspy Fault Wilderness Area.

“Most of the trail is in Inverness County, there’s some in Victoria County. It starts in the Red River area, goes up along the coast,” Williams said. “Goes around to Pollet’s Cove, and after four or five days, you end up in Meat Cove.”

Williams said the trail will include footpaths, log huts that can be rented, bridges, hand-holds for obstacles, and a shuttle service to drop-off and pick-up hikers.

The trail can attract adventure tourists, which is a new demographic for Nova Scotia, and there will be “significant taxation revenues.”

“We predict that, long-term, between two-thirds and three-quarters of our hikers will be non-residents, so that will be new dollars coming to Nova Scotia,” he said. “We calculated between a $10 million to $12 million annual direct and indirect economic benefit into to the Cape Breton economy.”

Although talks are going, the trail project offers a path toward reconciliation with First Nations in the form of tourism opportunities like Indigenous guided trips, Williams noted.

Williams said there could be 30 full-time jobs over the three-year construction period, and 10-17 full-time employees once the trail is open. He said they project $4 million to $6 million annually revenues.

“It’s free to walk to trail, but we are building huts. So what we do is we charge people to stay in these huts,” noted Williams. “So instead of staying in a tent, in the cold and the rain, they can stay in a heated hut, which will have a stove, pots, and pans, and a mattress to sleep on, so it will be a lot more comfortable experience.”

The total budget for the project is $5.5 million, and Williams said they are looking for $250,000 from the Municipality of the County of Inverness, the society will contribute $500,000, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency will add $1.2 million and from the Province of Nova Scotia, $3.6 million.

“The big funding hurdle for us is regulatory. The government is demanding a large amount of studies from us, so there’s still about $250,000 for studies that’s required,” he said. “It’s really hard to raise money for studies.”

Once they are able to sign a trail management agreement with Nova Scotia Environment, Williams said they can start constructing the trail. He asked council send letters to the minster of environment, the premier, and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster asking if they support the project.

“Right now, we’re stalled since 2018 for adjustments to the trail,” he stated. “The request that I have to council is your continued support and patience. I know it’s been a long time trying to get this off the ground. I promise you we’ll get there someday.”