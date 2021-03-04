PORT HOOD: The Municipality of the County of Inverness has announced that 16 seniors in Inverness County have received Northwood Intouch Alert Pendants free for one year through a partnership with Northwood and the Rural Communities Foundation.

Seniors who live alone aged 65 years or more within an isolated community or location in Inverness County, and have an active landline, were able to apply for the program, the municipality explained.

“I am so much more secure and appreciative that assistance is but a push of the button away. This is very reassuring when one lives alone,” said one senior in a press release. “I am indebted to you and all those who made this possible.”

While applications are now closed, the municipality said it is pleased with the success of this initiative and is currently looking into continuing the program in the coming years.