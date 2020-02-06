Great prizes up for grabs at Luke MacDonald Memorial

MULGRAVE: The 10th annual and final Luke MacDonald Memorial Pond Hockey Tournament will take place this Saturday, February 8.

In the run up to the event, an online auction is taking place. Up for grabs are four tickets to a Toronto Maple Leafs game on March 17 where the team hosts the New Jersey Devils at Air Canada Centre in Toronto. Included is $1,000 in Visa gift cards. Seats are located in Section 118, Row 19.

Bidding is now open and runs until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 7. Bids can be made by visiting the Luke MacDonald Memorial Pond Hockey Tournament’s Facebook page.

The highest bid at the close of the auction wins the item. The computer posted time will be used if any discrepancies arise regarding who was the last bidder.

If you are the successful bidder, you have until Saturday, February 8, at 12 p.m. to make full payment. Failure to do so will result in the item being awarded to the next highest bidder.

All proceeds will go to the Luke Macdonald Memorial Bursary Fund.

Following the tournament that evening, there will be a dance and auction at the Mulgrave Fire Hall. Music will be provided by a D.J. from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. All proceeds from the tournament, dance, and auction will go towards educational bursaries within the Strait area.

A number of big ticket items are up for grabs at the auction too. Included are two tickets to the Montreal Canadiens’ February 29 home game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Included are a $500 Visa card and a $100 Maritime Travel voucher.

Autographed NHL jerseys and photos are up for grabs, gift baskets, a 65” 4K TV, and loads of other prizes.