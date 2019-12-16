Service providers asked to assess cellular phone service needs in Inverness County

PORT HOOD: Council will be issuing a Request for Proposals to assess what’s needed to provide better cell phone service in Inverness County.

“We’re going to ask service providers to assess what’s needed to position towers for better service in the county,” said Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie. “It’s a good idea to assess and explore it, and to figure out exactly what we need.”

Cell phone service in the municipality is at best spotty, members of council agreed, with councillor John Dowling saying towers are just one part of the infrastructure needed to improve service.

“We’re not going to be able to do it all at once, but it can’t happen quick enough for me, and I’ll do whatever I can do to help with that process,” said Councillor Laurie Cranton.

Councillors noted that seeking out partnerships with the province might be a good way of sharing the cost of building infrastructure for service providers. Because reaching 911 and emergency services are critical, councillors agreed the Emergency Measures Office might be able to offer assistance.

“We’ve been talking about this for three years, but we can’t wait another three years,” said Councillor John MacLennan.

Some of the service providers CAO Keith MacDonald said would be approached are Rogers, Seaside Communications, Telus, East Link, and Bell.

“Would Bell bother?” said MacLennan. “I was told years ago that Bell doesn’t bother with small areas because there’s not enough money in it.”

“There are some areas where that company would not see a return on investment, but they’ve also teamed up with municipalities and other organizations to put infrastructure in so long as the other organization is willing to pay,” said MacDonald.

The CAO mentioned Inverness County earmarked $250,000 in its budget to improve cell phone service this year, and the funding will be looked at again in next year’s budget.