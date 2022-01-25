Shots fired at fishing boat

MARTINIQUE: The RCMP is investigating a report of shots fired at a fishing vessel.

On Dec. 8, Richmond County District RCMP said they responded to a complaint of shots fired at a vessel that was traveling through Lennox Passage.

According to a press release issued today by the RCMP, the vessel was near the Lennox Passage Provincial Park in Martinique when four shots were fired from land towards the boat, entering the water just off the vessel’s bow.

“The shots are believed to have come from the direction of the Lennox Passage Provincial Park,” Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote The Reporter via email.

The RCMP noted that no one was injured and there was no damage to the vessel.

“The vessel was not fishing at the time, nor is this incident related to the fishery,” Marshall wrote. “I don’t have information concerning the vessel name or information about the vessel that I am able to release…”

Marshall added the RCMP has been investigating this incident since it was reported last month and continue to gather evidence and information.

“We are still gathering information but at this time, anyone who would have heard shots or seen anything in the area, at that time, is asked to contact Richmond County District RCMP or Crimestoppers.”