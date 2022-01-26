ANTIGONISH: Providing a bit of a good news story to council, the director of community development advised two community groups will be presented with nearly $1,500 each, following a recent holiday campaign.

Steve Scannell provided the update to Antigonish Town Council on the successful campaign during the regular monthly council meeting on Jan. 17.

“It’s always good to share some good news,” Scannell said. “On Nov. 19, council endorsed a campaign that we ran through Christmas, where we allocated the metered-parking revenues to two community organizations.”

The two community groups that would split the revenue collected were the Antigonish Fuel Fund and the Antigonish Community Food Bank.

“So as an update to that, we cleared the meters essentially the first day back,” Scannell said. “And the total revenue collected was $3,300.”

Mayor Laurie Boucher indicated that it was “fantastic news” that the town’s parking meter campaign was successful, especially during a holiday season that swirled with concerns over the Omicron variant.

Once the town took care of their tax requirements, Scannell said the amount totaled $2,869.59, which allocated $1,434.7 to each organization.

“Just wanted to make council aware of that, typically what we would have done is do a cheque presentation, and things like that, unfortunately we can’t do that,” he said. “So what we can do is essentially send a letter, with a cheque to each of those organizations, so that they can start using that as soon as possible.”