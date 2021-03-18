SKYE GLEN: The only creamery in Cape Breton is under construction.

Matt and Meghan Brosens are developing Skye Glen Creamery. The Brosens own Brosendale Farms dairy farm and are planning a 46 foot by 40 foot facility, including a large processing room and a smaller storefront.

“We’re planning on processing a small amount of our milk from our dairy farm. We milk 45 Jerseys right now, so we’re planning about a third of what they produce to process that,” she explained. “We’re planning on selling whole milk, skim milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and probably a bit of gelato too.”

As far as cheese, Meghan said she is looking at selling curds, gouda, cottage cheese, cream cheese, and cheddar.

In addition to selling their products at the store, Meghan said they are looking at stores in Inverness County, as well as the Pan Cape Breton Food Hub.

“We’re hoping to be in some restaurants, we’ve had a few contact us,” she pointed out. “The Brook Village Grocery Store, she sells a fair bit of cheese, so she would like to try some more of ours. The Farmer’s Daughter has asked to as well.”

Since the closure of the Scotsburn plant in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Meaghan said the next closest creamery is Knoydart Farm in Merigomish, and beyond that the Scotsburn plant in Truro.

“There’s no one else processing cow’s milk in Cape Breton,” she said.

Noting that her parents are dairy farmers from Ontario, Meghan said this is something she has wanted to do for some time and when they saw the Skye Glen farm was for sale, they jumped at the chance. Last year when the pandemic hit, their plans began to take shape.

“My husband has always wanted to be a dairy farmer, and I’ve always wanted to have a creamery,” she said. “When the pandemic hit, the need for local food seemed to be there.”

Meghan said they received funding for the creamery from Nova Scotia investment group Farm Works and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Thus far, the steel has been installed on the exterior of the creamery, and the roof has been constructed, Meghan noted, with plans to open this spring.

“We’re saving a lot because my husband is doing most of the building himself, and he has a friend helping him,” she said. “Contractors are really expensive and a lot of them are busy anyway.”

The Brosens – who are in their 30s and have two daughters, one in Grade Primary, the other in Grade 1 – are familiar faces at local farmers markets in the past where they sold ground beef, maple syrup, stroopwafels, as well as Scottish tablet, but Meghan added the creamery project is their main priority at the moment.