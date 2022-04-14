STRAIT AREA: While one local crab fishing area in the region is set to increase its total allowable catch by 10 per cent, another CFA, will have theirs reduced by 10 per cent.

The 2022 total allowable catch for CFA 20-22, off Inverness County, is 978.75 tonnes in comparison to last year’s 889.77 tonnes. The season opened on April 11 and it will run until Aug. 18.

Off Guysborough and Richmond counties, the final total allowable catch for CFA 23 decreased to 3,972.96 tonnes while the CFA 24 total allowable catch went down to 3,372.12 tonnes. The season opened on March 15 and will close on Aug. 31.

Lauren Sankey, media relations with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), told The Reporter the assessment of the snow crab fishery stock and landings were healthy and increased in 2020 compared to 2019.

“Landings in each area have corresponded to the TACs in recent years, as the entire TAC has been landed over the course of the season,” Sankey said. “The TACs in both Northeastern Nova Scotia and Southeastern Nova Scotia increased in 2020. In 2021, the TAC in Northeastern Nova Scotia increased slightly, while Southeastern Nova Scotia remained at a status quo.”

As for how DFO determines the total allowable catch, Sankey said decisions are based on advice from the annual DFO Science advisory process, the harvest control rules that are in place for the fishery, and advice from the industry advisory committees for each area.

“TAC decisions may vary by each CFA depending on the status of the stock and other factors such as environmental changes that may affect each area differently,” Sankey said. “The outputs of the 2022 advisory process, the most recent process which provided advice for this year’s TACs, have not yet been published.”

However, according to information on a 2021 report provided to The Reporter by DFO, the snow crab fishery indicates an abundance of reproductive potential, recruitment, and exploitation rates.

“Size-frequency distributions of male snow crab from previous surveys suggest continued recruitment into the fishery that should be steady and last for at least another four years,” the report read. “The size-frequency distributions of female snow crab suggest that egg production should continue for at least another three years in most areas.”

Last year, Nova Scotian snow crab drew a record price, averaging $8 per pound at the wharf. Near the end of the season landed snow crab climbed to $12 per pound, thanks to a continued high demand for crab in the American market.

“Market prices for snow crab are influenced by various domestic and international market pressures,” Sankey said. “Which may include demand for the product, and supply of snow crab or comparable crabs from other fisheries.”

Landings data for 2021 is still preliminary, Sankey said but landings were close to the TAC in each area.

Information provided for 2020 show landings coming in at 98 per cent of the total allowable catch, which saw a 33 per cent increase in Northeastern Nova Scotia and a 20 per cent increase in Southeastern Nova Scotia, relative to the previous year.

In CFA 20-22, the estimated on average annual landed value based on numbers from 2016-2021 is $8.3 million, according to data released to The Reporter by DFO.