Home Sports U15 AA hockey provincials at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port... Sports U15 AA hockey provincials at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood By Mary Hankey - April 14, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Cape Breton County players head for the Halifax Hawks net in the third period of their game. Tied after two periods, Halifax Hawks player Chris Brill scored in the third period for a 3 -2 win. Photos by Mary HankeyGoaltender Sinead Beanlands skated away with the MVP award for Halifax Hawks in their game against Cape Breton County on Friday evening. Following the opening ceremony at the U15 AA Provincials, the Glace Bay Miners went head to head with the Cape Breton West Islanders. The Halifax Hawks celebrate their win in Friday’s game over Cape Breton County. The weekend U15 AA Provincials saw seven teams vie for the championship. There was a scramble for the puck while goalie Sinead Beanlands protected the net. The Halifax Hawks claimed victory over Cape Breton County in their Friday game. The Cape Breton West Islanders took to the ice for the opening ceremony of the U15 AA Provincials at the Al MacInnis Arena in Port Hood. (From the left): Cole Campbell, Jayden Cameron, and Angus Beaton, alternate captains for the Cape Breton West Islanders, extended their thanks on behalf of the players at the opening ceremony of the U15 AA Provincials. Colin and Johnny escorted the Cape Breton West Islanders onto the ice during the opening ceremony for the U15 AA Provincials held over the weekend in Port Hood. The game between Cape Breton County and Halifax Hawks on Friday evening was all tied up 1-1 after the second period. The ceremonial puck drop honour for the U15 AA Provincials was given to Dan MacDonald. He was an integral part of the National Telus Cup winning team that took home the gold medal for the first time ever. Seven teams competed in the U15 AA Provincials hosted by the Cape Breton West Islanders at the Al MacInnis Arena in Port Hood. All teams in the competition played two games on Friday. Captains for the Cape Breton West Islanders and the Glace Bay Miners assisted Dan MacDonald with the ceremonial puck drop at the Opening Ceremonies of the U15 AA Provincials in Port Hood.