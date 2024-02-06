Home News Snowmageddon: Strait Area’s historic snowfall lands up to 105cm News Snowmageddon: Strait Area’s historic snowfall lands up to 105cm By Drake Lowthers - February 6, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Across the eastern mainland, Antigonish recorded up to 70 centimetres, and across Cape Breton, Ingonish recorded up to 98 centimetres, while in the Sydney Area, 90 to 150 centimetres were recorded. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register