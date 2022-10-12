ANTIGONISH: While some residents in the Town of Antigonish had their power restored within 72 hours of Fiona rolling through the area, others weren’t as lucky and had to wait nearly two weeks.

According to the town, it wasn’t until Oct. 5, 12 days after the storm, that all customers on the town’s electric utility had their power back.

“Post tropical storm Fiona was a storm for the record books. In the days following the storm, we saw the true impact it had on our community,” Mayor Laurie Boucher told The Reporter in a written statement. “Our electric utility crew worked extremely hard to repair severely damaged equipment and restore power as quickly as possible.”

Power went out in Antigonish around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, in which winds speeds were recorded at a maximum force of 179 km/h in Arisaig, which is less than 30 kilometres outside the town.

“A drive around town shows you the extent of the long-lasting impacts. Trees that have been on properties for generations toppled over with their roots showing,” Boucher said. “Clean-up efforts have been ongoing but it’s a storm we won’t be forgetting anytime soon.”

In an Oct. 4, media release Nova Scotia Power noted 97 per cent of customers impacted by Fiona had been restored but highlighted restoration times were being pushed back as crews continued to focus on restoring power to customers in the two regions of the province hit hardest by Fiona; Antigonish and Sydney.

“We understand losing power impacts every part of your life,” Lia MacDonald, northeast emergency operations centre lead said in the release. “We also appreciate we’re heading into Thanksgiving weekend which is typically filled with family gatherings. I want customers to know we are doing everything we can to get your power back safely and as soon as possible.”

The majority of the remaining outages in the province were what Nova Scotia Power call “single outages,” which means one customer and they noted these restorations will take at least one crew to restore power for each.

The remaining repairs, NSP said, were also more complex, with crews needing to rebuild entire sections of lines and poles. Areas still needed to be cleared from debris and trees, broken poles, transformers and fuses needed to be replaced and crews were installing new service lines to homes, the noted.

The storm response effort is the largest in Nova Scotia Power’s history with more than 1,500 people in the field and hundreds more behind the scenes helping to support customers and crews.

In the northeast region of the province, which encompasses Antigonish and Guysborough counties, over 900 people were on the ground, including power line technicians, forestry technicians, damage assessors, and field support.

Also on Oct. 4, Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced the creation of the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund.

The fund will provide up to an additional $300 million over two years, starting this year, to help those impacted by the storm and to support the long-term recovery effort by: helping local communities and businesses rebuild and recover more quickly from the impacts of Hurricane Fiona; restoring the economic activity that local communities depend on by beginning to repair and rebuild critical infrastructure, including fishing wharves and small craft harbours that were damaged or destroyed by the storm; and ensuring the safety of navigation and protecting marine wildlife.

“In tough times, Atlantic Canadians come together. Neighbours are helping neighbours, and crews have been working long hours to clear the debris off our streets and restore power to our homes. Our government is doing everything we can to help,” Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said in a release. “This fund is welcome news for our region, allowing our wharves, small businesses, and communities to get the financial assistance they need as we build back from Hurricane Fiona and get life back to normal.”

By Oct. 5, Nova Scotia Power reported a 92 per cent restoration rate for the northeast region of the province, however there were still more than 1,500 single customer outages remaining. They also explained there were a total of 2,300 broken or damaged meter masts reported across the province, with approximately 55 per cent located in the northeast.

The Province of Nova Scotia also took additional steps on Oct. 5 to ensure continued progress on power restoration from Hurricane Fiona.

The province has declared a state of emergency in Antigonish County, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Colchester County, Cumberland County, Guysborough County, Inverness County, Pictou County, Richmond County, and Victoria County.

The state of emergency was enacted as an administrative function under the Emergency Management Act to allow the military to perform civilian road work and provide liability coverage.

John Lohr, Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, requested additional support from the Canadian Armed Forces to perform road work, including flagging and signage, in areas where restoration crews need help.

“Some Nova Scotians are well into their second week dealing with the effects of Hurricane Fiona, and the Canadian Armed Forces continues to play a critical role in the restoration efforts in our communities,” Lohr said. “This is an all-hands-on-deck approach. I want to thank the service members for their willingness to do this work to help Nova Scotians get their services back.”

The following day, on Oct. 6, it was announced that small businesses struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona can apply for funding through the Small Business Hurricane Relief Program, which would provide a one-time grant of $2,500 to eligible small businesses to help offset the cost of unanticipated closures.

As of 12 p.m. on Oct. 6, Nova Scotia Power was only reporting eight customers in Antigonish County still without power. By Oct. 7, there were only five customers without power, three of those being single customer outages.