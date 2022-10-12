PORT HAWKESBURY: While Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) announced their enrollment numbers were slightly up on the year, the Strait Area Campus is reporting the opposite.

According to a media release, NSCC advised there were a total of 10,473 students enrolled in certificate, diploma, and graduate certificate programs as of Oct. 1, the annual date for the college’s official milestone enrollment count.

“It is rewarding to see so many in our community back on campus,” Jill Provoe, NSCC’s academic vice president said in the release. “While we have learned important lessons and adopted many innovations during the pandemic that will guide us in meeting the needs of our students into the future, it is gratifying to see the energy back on our campuses.”

Over the course of the full academic year, it is anticipated that NSCC will welcome over 18,000 students through the college’s full suite of 2022-23 offerings; this encompasses apprenticeship, continuing education, customized training, and continuous intake.

In an interview with The Reporter, Vivek Saxena, the principal of NSCC’s Strait Area Campus, advised the enrollment numbers released by NSCC was province-wide, which is approximately a 3.7 per cent increase from last academic year, which saw a total of 10,101 students enrolled at the same point.

“For our campus, we have seen a slight decrease from the previous year,” Saxena said. “Last year our enrollment was around 590 total, and this year we are coming in around 541.”

He said this equates to approximately an 8.3 per cent decrease in students.

“Our campus, we really take pride in being a destination campus. The number of 541 doesn’t give the whole picture of what students get to do here,” he said. “We get 1,200 students over and above the 541, to come and take the marine training.”

Speaking on an initiative with the federal government, Saxena explained they have been able to increase enrollment for Indigenous women within the marine industry, thanks to a certain funding avenue that will cover up to 90 per cent of their education.

“We are currently in year three of that initiative, but the good news is Transport Canada recently confirmed that we’ll be able to continue this initiative for the next five years,” Saxena said. “So we’ll be able to support these students for another five years going forward.”

Previously, the principal said there were low numbers of females entering the marine industry but every year they are seeing the growth in female students within the program.

Talking on the academic year itself, Saxena suggested they definitely feel like it’s back to normal after the previous two that were so highly influenced by COVID-19.

“The last two years were particularly challenging for the students. We had to pivot, we had to modify the way we were teaching programs, the way teachers were offering their program,” he said. “This year definitely feels like what it felt like in 2019.”

One concern the principal highlighted is the housing market in Port Hawkesbury.

“We opened our doors to students for on-campus housing last September, so this is our second year for on-campus housing and what we are seeing is the demand is huge, there is a lot of people looking,” Saxena said. “The housing is a big challenge for our region, so we are seeing the numbers who want on-campus housing, there is a long waitlist.”

To relieve some of the housing needs, NSCC opened a 52-bed housing unit, of which 47 are offered to students, the remaining five are for faculty or staff members.

Saxena suggested while it’s no secret, there is still a need for more housing in this region, especially with the trend of increased of enrollment at NSCC.

“Our campus relies a lot on housing, as a destination campus, the programs we offer here the students are coming from across Canada and the world,” he said. “Housing is definitely a big need for our students.”