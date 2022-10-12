Home Sports X-Men improve to 5-0 in Bigg Bowl with victory over Bishop’s Sports X-Men improve to 5-0 in Bigg Bowl with victory over Bishop’s By Drake Lowthers - October 12, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp One of the StFX team captains, Alex Fedchun, who recorded one solo and five assisted tackles for a total of 3.5 tackles, is seen posing with the Bigg Bowl following their win over Bishop’s in Antigonish on Oct. 8. Photos by Drake LowthersX-Men Brandyn Martin is seen tackling the Bishop’s runningback during the third quarter of football action on Oct. 8. StFX quarterback Silas Fagnan threw 16 completions on 35 attempts for a total of 222 yards, and recorded one touchdown. Offensive Coordinator and Antigonish native Dave Van Den Heuvel was jacked up following a StFX touchdown. Zakariya Karim (left) and Malcolm Bussey celebrate Karim’s 30-yard touchdown pass during StFX’s 30-10 win in the Bigg Bowl. Ben Harrington caught four passes for 30 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per catch for StFX during his team’s 30-10 victory over Bishop’s. Zakariya Karim, who is seen running in motion, scored StFX’s only receiving touchdown during their Oct. 8 matchup against the Bishop’s Gaiters.