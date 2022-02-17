HALIFAX: As public hearings into April 2020’s mass shooting and arson rampage in rural Nova Scotia are finally set to get underway after lengthy delays, some families close to the tragedy worry they won’t be heard.

Sandra McCulloch, a lawyer representing survivors and family members of the 22 people killed (including a pregnant woman), declined an interview request but she reiterated a recent emailed statement expressing their concerns about the public proceedings, which will begin Feb. 22 after being pushed back twice.

“Our clients deserve the opportunity to fully explore and test the evidence before the commission, including questioning those who have knowledge about the tragic events of April 2020, and to secure meaningful answers about what happened, and why,” she said. “Our clients are becoming increasingly concerned by these delays and the limited information being shared about what the public proceedings will entail, and what role those ‘most affected’ will be afforded in those public proceedings.”

McCulloch, who’s representing the survivors and families in two proposed class action suits, said they are waiting for “meaningful assurances that a fulsome public inquiry is what they will receive.”

A daughter of one of the women killed by a gunman disguised as a Mountie wrote a letter to the Mass Casualty Commission expressing her dissatisfaction with “the process that has taken over what should be a ‘public inquiry.’”

Darcy Dobson, who pushed hard for a full inquiry into the senseless tragedy and RCMP missteps, said the commission is failing to provide survivors and family members with the information they need.

“You are not giving our counsel the right to cross examine any of your hand-picked witnesses,” she wrote in the letter, a copy of which she provided to the CBC. “You have spent the better part of a year paying lip service to anyone who will listen, and we have no real answers.”

The commission, set up in October 2020 following public pressure for a full inquiry, isn’t yet providing details on witnesses and who will be able to question them.

What to expect

COVID-19 restrictions permitting, the hearings are being held live at the Halifax Convention Centre. They are expected to continue through most of the year, with a Monday to Thursday, 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. schedule.

Opening remarks will be made by the trio of commissioners heading up the independent public inquiry.

Lawyers for the Mass Casualty Commission will then begin presenting evidence to the commissioners and to the public.

In the first week, that will include information about the communities and areas most affected by the tragedy, and a report on the structure of policing in Nova Scotia.

The agenda for the second week is scheduled to focus on what happened in Portapique during the 13-hour rampage on April 18 and 19, 2020, the actions of first responders and containment points in and around the tiny Colchester County community.

Following the tragedy, the RCMP were blasted for failing to send an emergency alert as soon as they learned the gunman was driving a mock RCMP vehicle. Officers mistakenly believed he was contained however he continued on his rampage. Their first alert, delivered hours after the rampage started, was via Twitter instead of to the mobile phones of Nova Scotians.

Information at the hearings will be drawn from extensive “foundational documents” created to share key facts and events leading up to and during the mass casualty. To put together the documents, the commission collected and analyzed nearly 40,000 pages of evidence and 230 video and audio files, in addition to information collected through its own investigations, witness interviews and site visits.

Two delays

Gathering information and redacting sensitive and private details took longer than expected, leading to the first delay of the public hearings, which were originally scheduled to start Oct. 27 but got pushed to Jan. 25.

The commission blamed a second delay on requests from some participants for more time to prepare for the proceedings.

Survivors and family members of those killed were content with the first postponement, but unhappy when the hearings got pushed back again.

Their lawyers, including Patterson Law’s McCulloch in Truro, have been participating in the non-public opportunities provided by the commission for them to have input on the investigation.

The commission is now more than halfway through its two-year mandate, which is scheduled to culminate in November 2022 with a report of final findings and recommendations.

Led by retired Nova Scotia judge J. Michael MacDonald, the commission is made up of more than 60 staff, including teams for investigations, commission lawyers, research and policy, community engagement, mental health and administrative support.

The inquiry has cost roughly $13 million so far, with the federal government covering more than $7 million and the province nearly $6 million.

The commission has been approved for up to nearly $17 million in federal funding for the fiscal year until the end of March. More funding will be provided then, depending on the commission’s needs.

“The funds provided by both governments are committed to investigate, educate and inform in order to learn from what happened and make recommendations for change to keep communities safer in the future,” Emily Hill, the commission’s senior lawyer, said in an emailed statement. “What the commission learns about what happened on April 18 and 19, 2020 and why and how it happened will lead to recommendations that will benefit Canadians throughout the country.”

The first phase of the hearings will focus on what happened. The second phase, expected to start in the spring, will revolve around how and why the tragedy occurred. The third phase, likely to start in the fall, will look at recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy.

Mental health alert

Margaret Mauger, a certified trauma therapist in Shubenacadie who’s counselled people close to the tragedy, said she’s glad to see the notice on the commission’s website of mental health support services.

“It’s going to be intense for a lot of people,” she said. “I wish we talked more about trauma. On the website, they don’t refer to it as traumatic. They refer to it as mental distress. If we can start using the word trauma more, it helps the people that have experienced trauma to normalize that for people, rather than feeling, ‘I’m the only messed up person in the world.’”

Dayna Lee-Baggley, a clinical psychologist in Halifax, said people not directly touched by the tragedy should also stay in tune with their mental help if they are feeling distressed as the spotlight shines again on the tragedy.

“Sometimes people are having traumatic responses and think that they don’t deserve help and they shouldn’t be that upset,” she said. “It’s important to recognize if you are upset or it is impacting your functioning. That’s a good time to seek help.”

While the hearings will no doubt be triggering for survivors and family members, there is the potential for “post-traumatic growth,” says Lee-Baggley.

“We want to recognize people’s suffering and what they’ve been through, and we can also find things with meaning and purpose out of tragedy,” she said. “An example would be gun laws after a school shooting.”

The same could happen with the mass casualty hearings “if it is the start of implementing change,” she said.

How to attend the hearings

Anyone planning to attend the hearing at the Halifax Convention Centre will need to register and provide proof of vaccination advance.

A livestream of the hearings will be broadcast on the commission’s website. People can also dial in via a toll-free phone line. Video recordings will be posted on the commission’s website for viewing after the proceedings.

Janet Whitman is the contributing editor and a staff reporter at Advocate Media.