Deer smashes through window at Antigonish school

ANTIGONISH: A peculiar incident last week at Antigonish Education Centre (AEC) that involved a wild animal resulted in the school being placed on a Hold and Secure for approximately 45 minutes.

Coordinator of Communications with the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE), Deanna Gillis, confirmed that on Feb. 11, at approximately 9:45 a.m., a deer jumped through one of the lower level windows of the Performing Arts room.

“There were no students and staff in the room at the time of the incident,” Gillis told The Reporter. “As a result, school administration immediately implemented a Hold and Secure of the school with restricted access to the Performing Arts room and surrounding areas in accordance with the School Emergency Management Plan.”

In a letter sent to the families of AEC’s students, Principal Amber Weaver said 911 and the Department of Natural Resources were contacted.

“Staff from the Department of Natural Resources and the local RCMP responded to our school and safely removed the deer from the school premises,” Weaver said, noting normal school operations resumed after. “The deer was contained in the Performing Arts room throughout the incident. The window will be repaired and the room will not be used until it is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.”

Gillis advised the incident is certainly out of the ordinary and will be long remembered by both students and staff.

“Students and staff are to be commended for their excellent cooperation during this situation,” she said. “The school administration and the SRCE would also like to extend thanks to the local Department of Natural Resources and RCMP partners for their response and support.”

The principal explained all classes watched a short video of the deer leaving their school to let them know that the deer was well taken care of, and safely and calmly escorted from the school.

“Students are encouraged to speak with their teachers, school administration or school counsellor if they have questions.”