MacIntosh wants to sue accusers

HALIFAX: Ernest Fenwick MacIntosh is scheduled to appear in court next month in Port Hawkesbury seeking permission to sue his accusers.

The former Strait area resident, who is accused of sexually abusing boys in the 1970s, applied to the Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Dec. 23, 2021, to amend his notice of defence and serve notice that he intends to take legal action against the men who filed a lawsuit against him in 2019.

Lawyers for the six men, Jonathan M. Rosenthal and Daniel Z. Naymark, called it a “blatantly frivolous claim.”

“It is far too late to sue for statements you made to detectives 15-plus years ago, and one cannot claim defamation for allegations in a statement of claim, which are considered ‘absolute privilege’ and immune from such lawsuits,” a statement from the lawyers reads. “This is plainly a tactic to put pressure on you. It might actually be possible to stop at least some of the claim from being filed at all, but regardless I expect the claim to fail to the extent it can be filed.”

Robert Michael Martin, Dale Robert Sutherland, Weldon MacIntosh-Reynolds, Alvin MacInnis, Barry Alexander Sutherland, and Jeffery Allan Hadley said they endured a lifetime of emotional trauma from alleged sexual abuse committed by MacIntosh.

The six complainants said MacIntosh repeatedly sexually abused them in the early 1970s when they were children living in the region.

In documents filed with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Port Hawkesbury on Dec. 23, 2019 MacIntosh is described as a “prominent businessman and community leader who abused his position of trust, social status, and wealth to prey on and sexually abuse vulnerable young boys.”

The complainant’s statement of claim indicates MacIntosh is liable for sexual battery, intentional infliction on sexual integrity, mental injury, and false imprisonment.

The statement asserted that the nature of these relationships “created an imbalance of power and exploitation that removed the possibility of consent,” since the plaintiffs were “young boys who feared for their safety while being trapped in the confined locations in which the abuse occurred, such as MacIntosh’s room, a boat, hotel rooms, cars, and houses.”

The complainants were each seeking general and aggravated damages in the amount of $300,000, punitive and exemplary damages in the amount of $50,000, and special damages in an amount to be determined prior to trial.

In his original statement of defence, MacIntosh denied any sexual abuse or assault took place. He said any sexual interactions that took place were consensual.

In MacIntosh’s Statement of Defence, originally filed on March 4, 2020, he denied all allegations, pointing to his conviction of sexual assault which was overturned by the Supreme Court of Canada.

In the defence statement, MacIntosh denies any sexual interactions, sexual touching or sexual contact with any of the six men during those periods he was alleged to have committed the offences.

MacIntosh also said in his Statement of Defence that the plaintiffs were of the age of majority at the time of any sexual contact and they were able to, and did, give consent.

In this statement, MacIntosh denies all claims of sexual assault, sexual battery, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of mental injury.

Not only does MacIntosh deny that the plaintiffs sustained injuries or damages, his statement claims that any injuries, losses, and damages are due to traumatic events in their life which have nothing to do with him, and therefore, he is not responsible.

In his counterclaim which was filed late last year, MacIntosh says the plaintiffs made several false allegations about him which were made for the sole purpose of causing harm to him and his reputation.

As a consequence of these false and defamatory statements, MacIntosh contends that he has suffered significant and ongoing harm, including to his reputation and health.

MacIntosh is seeking damages for defamation, including general damages, special damages, and pre-judgement interest.

MacIntosh returned to Canadian soil in October, 2018 after he was released from a Nepalese prison.

MacIntosh’s release came after serving half of his seven-year sentence stemming from his arrest in 2014 on charges of luring a 15-year-old boy to his hotel room for sex in exchange for money.

MacIntosh was convicted of 17 sex-related charges, involving boys from the Strait area dating back to the 1970s. He was acquitted on all 17 charges by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal because MacIntosh’s right to be tried within a reasonable time was infringed.

A Canadian warrant was first issued for MacIntosh’s arrest in 1996 but he wasn’t extradited from India until 2007 and wasn’t placed before a judge until 2010.

In September, 2019, the Crown Prosecutor’s office decided not to proceed with charges against MacIntosh of failing to register as a sex offender.

On Sept. 18, 2019 at the courthouse in Montreal, Crown Attorney Isabelle Sheppard said the crown was convinced that MacIntosh’ medical condition was such that he could not have been reasonably expected to report to police in the province.

MacIntosh’s motion is scheduled to be heard by a judge on March 4 at the Port Hawkesbury Justice Centre.