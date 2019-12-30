Sports: July to September

July

STRAIT AREA: The Special Olympics Ontario Invitational Youth Games were visited by local teams from SAERC, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, and Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High School. The teams were all playing 3-on-3 basketball. SAERC won gold.

CALABOGIE, ONTARIO: Avery Hart managed a dominant victory at the TSN Motorcycle Experience Lightweight Sport Bike class, winning race two of the Mopar Canadian Superbike Championship’s bonus round at Calabogie Motorsports Park.

DUNDEE: Some of the world’s best chainsaw artists visited the Dundee Resort for a demonstration of their art.

HALIFAX: The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team sent eight AAA qualified swimmers to the Ken Dunn Provincial Championships.

Riley Avery powered to fourth place in the 1500m Freestyle with a new team record as well as new team records for his age group in 200m Backstroke, 400m Freestyle, and I.M. with new personal best times in every event he swam.

JUDIQUE/ANTIGONISH: Two baseball fields in the local area were officially opened.

In Antigonish, the town’s fully accessible field (The Sandlot) was christened. In Judique, a similar event was held for the field serving players in that community, as well as neighbouring communities.

August

PORT HOOD: Al MacInnis, legendary St. Louis Blues defenseman, returns to Port Hood with the Stanley Cup, which he takes down the road during the Chestic Days parade.

PORT HOOD: The Irish Road Horsemen’s Club host their annual Chestico Days Race Card. The big winners were Keith MacDonnell, Zack Mullins, Cameron MacEachern, Logan Gillis, and Madison Poirier.

PETIT DE GRAT: The Little Anse Hawks finished the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association regular season with a 14-6 record, good enough to claim the regular season championship.

DUNDEE: The top performers at the Men’s Club Championship at the Dundee Resort and Golf Club were Wayne Carter, Senior Club Champion and Bryce Reynolds, New Club Champion.

DUNDEE: Jodie Sanders and Bryce Reynolds won the Lady’s and Men’s Golf Club Championship. Both golfers won two-day tournaments to claim the prizes at the Dundee Resort and Golf Club.

PETIT DE GRAT: At the 11 and Under Provincial Tier 3 Provincial Tournament in New Waterford, the Richmond Hawks went 3-0 during the round robin portion, then defeated the Sydney Ramblers 6-5 in the championship final.

That same day, the Isle Madame Mariners won the 13 and Under League Tournament in Petit de Grat, besting the Sydney Minor Blue Jays 4-1 in the league final.

The Isle Madame Mariners Bantams took the bronze medal in the 15 and Under Tournament in New Waterford. With that, the Isle Madame Mariners Mosquito team also took third place at the 11 and Under League Tournament.

POMQUET: The Pomquet Acadians won the 2019 AGR champions by beating the Heatherton Warriors 10-7.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Under-15 Bantam AA Sting was eliminated in a tough crossover game against the Tri-County Rangers at provincials.

In October of 1980, John Ross and Wayne Reynolds joined with Eddy Walsh for a quick photo at the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club. The three men were founding members of the club and, last June, Reynolds (left) and Ross took part in the 50th anniversary of the group.

September

PETIT DE GRAT: The Petit de Grat Red Caps captured the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association championship with a 7-3 win over the Louisdale Baracos. The Red Caps finished in third place in the regular season, well behind the first place Little Anse Hawks.

L’ARDOISE: Temeka Stevens finished her baseball season as a member of the Cape Breton Expos 18 and Under team, and she also played with the 21 and Under Nova Scotia women’s team. In 24 at bats, Stevens managed a team high 18 walks, along with 4 RBI and 11 runs scored. She boasted a .452 on base percentage.

STRAIT AREA: The Strait United U15 Girls B team took gold at the 2019 Provincial Soccer Championship in New Minas. The girls went undefeated at the event.

STRAIT AREA: Ryland Landry, Asher Sampson, and Rhylan Peeples represented the 2011 Nova Scotia Selects at the Warrior Showcase tournament in Haverhill, Massachusetts. After a hard fought and undefeated tournament, these boys walked away with gold.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Greg MacRae Memorial SAERC Hockey Alumni Game was won by Team Sugar who dropped Team Bear 9-8.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Sting hosted the U13 A Division 5 provincials, and the hosts went 1-2.