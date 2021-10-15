The name D’Escousse has evolved from several variations such as de Coux, Decoux (Thomas Pichon), and Descout, a seaman who frequented the area. The 1752 census used this name. The word “escousse” means stopping off point.

From 1670, 76 names cover 80 per cent of today’s names: Babin, Benoit, Boudrot, Deveau, Dugas, Fougere, Poirier, Martell, Richard, Samson, Terrio, Marchand, Landry, LeBlanc, and Bourg are some of them.

The colony was founded in 1718 by fishermen from St. Malo, France. By 1752, the population was somewhere between 113 and 120 according to Thomas Pichon and Sieur de la Roque, plus 70 refugee Acadians. These Acadians spoke a unique tongue originating in the French region of la Loire. This area found itself between the French to the north and Catalan and Provencal to the south. (Ross).

La Roque lists the “Old Settlers” as: Pierre Bernard, Jean Bernard, Francois Josse, Francois Langlois, Pierre Poujet, Jean Bouget, Mathurin Joseph, Nicholas Langlois, Francois Langlois, and another Francois Josse who is recorded as having a farm house, outbuildings, a large family, and some livestock.

Marriage records from 1905

Jan. 9, 1905: Hyacinth Boudrot, widower of Minnie Boudrot (Marie Helene “Lena”), married Henriette Anne Meunier, daughter of Elie Meunier and Adele Boudrot. Witnesses were not recorded.

Jan. 18, 1905: Bernard Poirier, son of Maxime Poirier and Marguerite McDonald, married Lybie (Libbie) Josse, daughter of Charles Josse and Honorine Petitpas. Witnesses were William Josse and Alice Poirier.

Jan. 23, 1905: Louis Luc Landry, son of William Landry and Helene Culliton, married Josephine Pertus, daughter of Jean Pertus and Adele Benoit Witnesses were Charles Doyle and Louise Pertus.

Jan. 23, 1905: Joseph David Landry, son of William Landry and Helene Cullito, married Alexina LeBlanc, daughter of Augustin LeBlanc and Gertrude Josse. Witnesses were Wallace White and Alice Jeanne LeBlanc.

Jan. 23, 1905: Placide Fougere, son of Simon Fougere and Elizabeth Boudrot, married Annie Bertha McDonald, daughter of Aime McDonald and Melie Girouard (Emilie Gerrior). Witnesses were Felix Fougere and Nancy McDonald.

Feb. 5, 1905: Alfred Pertus, widower of Suzanne Hebert, married Marguerite LeBlanc, widow of Pierre Provost (Grimes). Witnesses were Neuma Pertus and Ella Jeanne LeBlanc.

Feb. 22 1905: Placide McDonald, son of Honore McDonald and Charlotte Boudrot, married Henrietta McDonald, daughter of Urbain McDonald and Josephine Poirier. Witnesses were Alamand McDonald and Sabine Rose McDonald.

Sept. 25, 1905: Isidore Josse, son of Thomas Josse and Adelaide Boudrot, married Alice May Poirier, daughter of Edward Poirier and Elizabeth Petitpas. Witnesses were Joseph Vital Langlois and Minnie Poirier.

Dec. 1, 1905: Charles H. Josse, son of Charles Josse and Nanan Petitpas, married Adele Petitpas, daughter of Alexis Petitpas and Seraphine Bourq. Witnesses were William Josse and Seraphine M.C.

July 4, 1905: Edward Boudrot, son of Willie Boudrot and Melie Gagnon, married Helene Josse, daughter of Remi Josse and Marguerite Anne LaVache. Witnesses were Cornelius Dunn and Ella Jeanne LeBlanc.