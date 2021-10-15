The Strait area is on the green energy map thanks to some projects that are gaining attention province-wide.

As Port Hawkesbury Paper builds Nova Scotia’s largest wind farm in Guysborough County, proponents looking to bring wind energy to Cape Breton say Inverness County is one of the best spots to pursue this venture.

Halifax-based Community Wind Farms Inc. has partnered with Germany’s ABO Wind on the Rhodena Wind Energy Pproject, which will be constructed in southwestern Cape Breton between Highway 19 and TransCanada Highway 105.

Community Wind CEO Keith Towse tells The Reporter the Rhodena project, which is currently in the early stages, will feature approximately 16 wind turbines that will be installed mostly on Crown land.

Towse said the wind farm’s backers are preparing a proposal, which they will submit to a Request for Proposals to be issued by the province later this year. If successful, he said the group will proceed with environmental studies, more community meetings and continue to make the project a reality.

Capacity wise, Towse said the project is looking to generate 100 megawatts of renewable energy per year at the Rhodena site, and projects that it would power about one-third of the residential properties in Cape Breton.

Towse indicated he has been attracted to that particular area of Cape Breton for five or six years. Of late, Community Wind has been taking wind measurements at the site’s location, has completed “desktop studies” and some early environmental review and most recently, hosted a community information session in Port Hastings on Sept. 14.

Towse said approximately 40 showed up to find out more about the proposed wind farm.

During the information session, the group provided material on how noisy the turbines would be, about what they might look like from a number of vantage points, and provided some of the benefits of the project.

In addition to having great wind, Towse explained Rhodena was selected because it has adequate setbacks from residential properties, highlighting they don’t build anything closer than 1,000 meters from residential properties, and the proposed site is closer to 2,000 meters.

With the capacity to power more than 23,000 homes, the project will pay approximately $500,000 a year in property taxes to the local municipality.

As for what a project of this size would cost, Towse estimates they will likely spend about $150 million by the time the project is commissioned.

Towse advised construction on the project is scheduled to begin in 2023 and they should be commissioning the project in late 2024.

Not long after the open house, a local senior housing association celebrated the grand opening of a series of energy efficiency improvements highlighted by the installation of a solar photovoltaic (PV) system.

Last year, St. Andrews Senior Housing Authority (SASHA), a 16-unit affordable housing complex in the village of St. Andrews, decided to proceed with Project Sunshine, which had two goals; to make the facility as energy efficient as possible and to generate renewable energy.

The 2020 St. Andrews Community Partnership Low Carbon Community (LCC) study, undertaken in conjunction with a Nova Scotia Energy and Mines support grant, identified SASHA as a major energy user in the community’s six partners participating in the project.

With the SASHA board of directors applying for an Efficiency Nova Scotia energy efficiency upgrade and increasing their attic’s insulation, installing nine new heat pumps, installing LED lights in all corridors, and installing thermostat and HRV controls, they reduced electrical energy consumption by a predicted 9,650 kilowatt hours per year, however, Efficiency Nova Scotia also supported a solar PV installation.

After awarding the project to Nova Sun Power from Pictou, SASHA installed a ground-mounted 30 kilowatt solar PV system, comprised of 84 425-watt bi-facial panels, calculated to offset an additional 45,000 kilowatt hours per year in the net-metering agreement.

Harry Daemen of SASHA said this means that 405 watts are created by the “sunny side,” and another 20-25 watts by the back side.

The system came online on March 10, 2021, and after six-months, SASHA had generated 29,000 kilowatt hours, which amounted to 64 per cent of the predicted annual output, had already saved 15 tonnes of carbon, expects the system would pay itself off in three years, and has a credit of over 5,500 kilowatt hours with Nova Scotia Power.

Warden Owen McCarron said the Municipality of the County of Antigonish is currently working on a pilot project on a variety of facilities in the county to see if they can introduce more solar into the communities to reduce the energy costs.

He suggested St. Andrews is looked upon by many throughout the county as a leader.

A week later, a community information session was held at the People’s Place Library in Antigonish to bring the community up to speed on the status of the community solar garden project.

Staff of the municipally-owned company Alternative Resource Energy Authority (AREA), along with representatives with the Town of Antigonish, relayed information and answered any potential questions from the community.

Residents were able to learn who is able to participate in the project, what participation looks like, where the project is going to be located (the Brierly Brook landfill site), and were able to sign up for more information.

Area member Sean Flemming told The Reporter that anyone on the town’s power grid can participate, and those who do, can receive a credit on their power bill based on their generation of renewable energy.

Collectively, Flemming said this is going to be the biggest community solar initiative in the country.

AREA is hoping people will want to participate in this solar project and become enthusiastic about it, he said, noting the turnout was awesome and with a lot of people through the doors, the message had been positive.

As for how it works, the Town of Antigonish will construct, own and operate the solar garden, but town residents are able to subscribe to the project. Flemming said it provides power customers the choice of putting solar panels on their roof.

To bridge this gap, which has been a big focus of town council, Antigonish is giving everyone who’s on town power an opportunity to participate, not just those who can afford to.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said in order to make it available to everybody, the staff at AREA came up with the idea of inclusivity.

Boucher explained they want to start breaking ground in the fall to be ready for construction in the spring, and that by this time next year, they’ll be fully up and running.

The mayor similarly highlighted that Antigonish Affordable Housing Authority will also have their own portion of panels in the solar garden.

In addition to offering a more ecologically responsible and sustainable source of energy, the benefits of these projects go beyond their financial and corporate stakeholders, to the average power user.

In the case of AREA, they’re support of inclusivity will make solar panels available to anyone, even those who can’t afford them. In the meantime, the Rhodena Wind Project and Project Sunshine in St. Andrews, can potentially generate power for all who want to consume the renewable energy from the wind and the sun.

These projects, along with ambitious plans by Brezo Energy’s Sea-Breeze Tech Floating Wind Demonstration Project, promise a green, sustainable, and yes, lucrative future for the Strait area.

Rather than relying on fossil fuels to generate power in Nova Scotia, the wind, the sun, tides, and other natural sources are taking over, spelling a new and exciting era in power generation, delivery and consumption.