Home Community Teddy hits the Strait area Community Teddy hits the Strait area By Jake Boudrot - October 1, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The waves were high and powerful before and after former hurricane Teddy touched down in the Strait area. Photos by Jake BoudrotThe boardwalk (left) and the parking lot at Pondville Beach sustained damage in the early morning hours of September 23 due to the storm surge from former hurricane Teddy. The wave action in Rocky Bay was wild last week. This fence in West Arichat was no match for the plus-100 kilometre an hour winds. Many trees were the victims of the gusting winds which impacted the region last week. The breakwater in Little Anse was no match for the waves whipped up by post tropical storm Teddy. Crews and contractors with Nova Scotia Power were out in full force on September 22 and 23 to respond to the storm.