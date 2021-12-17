StFX fined for failing to comply with mask regulations

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced today that the province has fined StFX University for not following public health protocols.

During a provincial media briefing today in Halifax, Houston confirmed that StFX was issued two summary offence tickets of $11,622 each, to the university and the StFX Student Union, as part of the government’s enforcement investigation.

“For failing comply with Dr. Strang’s order. The offences stem from the Failure to Comply, specifically with masking requirements,” he stated.

Today, the province announced a record 394 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. There are 195 active cases in the Antigonish Guysborough Community Health Board and four in the Inverness Victoria Richmond Community Health Board.

“The reality is that the case numbers will continue to stay high. We expect to see sustained high case counts over the coming days for sure,” Houston said. “We’re seeing the workforce impact at the broad transmission. We’re seeing that in education, we’re seeing that in health care, we’re seeing that in our small businesses. The impact is very real.”

Also today, the NSCC announced that while the winter term will start on Jan. 4 for employees and Jan. 6 for students, all on campus learning and service delivery will be offered remotely until at least Jan. 21. They said they will reassess early in January whether that date needs to be extended.

Because new public health restrictions announced on Dec. 13 will have a “significant impact on many businesses” in Nova Scotia, the province announced the Sector Impact Support Program, a one-time grant of up to $7,500 to help small business owners in industries such as restaurants, bars, gyms, live performing arts facilities, and recreation facilities.

“To slow the spread, we have to individually slow down. I know it’s the holiday season, but we really need to slow down, it’s that simple,” the premier said. “We’ve listened to the businesses, we’ve spoken with many businesses. We see the need and we want to help.”

Despite the record daily cases numbers, the Liberals said in a press release that Houston is still rolling out booster shots those 60 and over, healthcare workers, and the immunocompromised.

Leading epidemiologists have confirmed the Omicron variant disproportionately affects younger adults, and the Liberals maintain that booster shots be expanded.

“What we’re seeing is that Omicron is spreading through our province like wildfire, typically among younger people,” says Health and Wellness critic Zach Churchill. “And we now know that booster shots are critical in containing transmission of

COVID-19, so we need to have those third doses into the arms of all adults over 18 as soon as possible.”

With Saskatchewan’s recent announcement, Nova Scotia’s Official Opposition said nine other Canadian provinces have expanded their booster shot doses.

The Liberals said case numbers are expected to climb in the province and they want the booster opened up immediately.