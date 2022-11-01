Home Sports StFX Football X-Men finish regular season undefeated Sports StFX Football X-Men finish regular season undefeated By Drake Lowthers - November 1, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Zakariya Karim, 88, and Ben Harrington, 84, participate in an electric touchdown celebration following Karim’s 66-yard take to the house, in which he flashed the peace sign to the Mountie defender. Photos by Drake LowthersZakariya “KAZ” Karim finished the day with five catches for 96 yards, and capped the game off with a 63-yard touchdown. X-Men tightend Connor Ross (left) and wide receiver Zachary Houde celebrate after scoring a 33-yard touchdown in the first quarter of their Oct. 29 matchup against the Mounties. StFX quarterback Silas Fagnan completed 22 passes on 30 attempts for 305 passing yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 37-13 victory over Mount Allison on Oct. 29. Defensiveback Liam Wilde, who finished the game with five solo tackles, is pumped up after StFX recovered a turnover on special teams. StFX’s defence, once again, showed their strength as they held the Mounties to only 70 yards rushing in their Oct. 29 matchup. Otito Nwaogu is seen running off the field during the fourth quarter of the X-Men’s 37-13 victory over Mount Allison in Antigonish on Oct. 29.