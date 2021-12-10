Local businessman charged with extortion

ST. PETER’S: A businessman from Richmond County, who was featured in a controversial article in a major German magazine in 2020, has been charged with extortion.

In a press release issued on Dec. 10, Richmond County District RCMP confirmed that they arrested and charged 56-year-old Frank Eckhardt of Grand River with extortion.

The RCMP said they started their investigation, which is continuing, on Dec. 1 after receiving a report of two people being extorted by their landlord.

“During the course of the investigation, police learned that the two victims had immigrated to Canada, from Germany, with assistance from a man who would become their landlord,” the press release states. “The victims had opened a business and were renting commercial space from the man. When the victims explored options for properly breaking their lease agreement, the man demanded money or property from the victims, or he would ensure that the victims temporary work visas were revoked, which would result in their deportation.”

In 2020, German magazine Der Spiegel reported that prominent Nazi sympathizers and right-wing extremists were establishing a new radical colony in Cape Breton.

Citing documents the German weekly news magazine obtained, the article indicated that Eckhardt, who was with F.E. Property Sales, was among those spearheading the initiative.

Der Spiegel identified Eckhardt as a Reichsbuerger; an individual who challenges the legitimacy of the modern German state that arose after the Nazi defeat.

Eckhardt was released on conditions, the RCMP said, adding that he is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on February 28, 2022.

“Our investigation is still ongoing and should anyone else come forward, we will investigate those circumstances as well,” Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote The Reporter via email.