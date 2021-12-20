StFX reports stable case counts

ANTIGONISH: StFX University is reporting that new COVID-19 cases have levelled off, days after they were fined by the provincial government.

In an update to the campus community on Dec. 19, StFX President Andy Hakin reported that cases “plateaued,” this a day after confirming 184 cases at the university.

“I’m told that the increase in new cases reported over the last few days are students who had already been isolating and were late to notify isolate@stfx.ca,” Hakin wrote. “It’s with this knowledge that our student services teams can turn their full attention to the students who are isolating.”

Since the outbreak at StFX was confirmed, the province has been recording new daily cases in the 500 range, with 485 new cases reported today, including 202 active cases in the Antigonish Guysborough Community Health Board and eight cases in the Inverness Victoria Richmond Community Health Board.

Last week, the province confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Parkland Antigonish, a seniors living community, but in Hakin’s Dec. 18 report, he related some good news.

“The cases reported last week at Parkland and Mary’s Place have cleared without further incident,” he wrote. “Public health is monitoring closely, and isolation precautions are being lifted gradually.”