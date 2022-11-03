StFX wins AUS women’s cross country title

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I.: The StFX X-Women raced to first-place in the women’s team finish at the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Cross Country Championships.

The win marks StFX’s 10th AUS women’s cross country banner.

StFX’s Allie Sandluck earned an individual gold medal in her race and was named Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Year, and was named a First Team AUS Cross Country All-Star.

Joining Sandluck on the first team were Antigonish’s Mairin Canning of StFX, along with Eileen Benoit and Tanna Burke.

StFX’s Breanna Sandluck, Bridget Keedwell, and Julia Cameron were named to the second all-start team.

Eric Gills, also of StFX, was named Coach of the Year and Liam McCullagh of StFX was awarded as the men’s Rookie of the Year.

For StFX, Jacob Benoit was named to the AUS Men’s Cross Country First All-Star Team and Luc Gallant was named to the second team.

The X-Women will compete next at the 2022 U SPORTS Cross Country Championships, hosted by Saint Mary’s and Dalhousie on Nov. 12 at the Links at Brunello Golf Course.