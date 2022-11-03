ANTIGONISH: Celebrating another milestone in the relationship between StFX University and the Sisters of St. Martha, $1 million in Indigenous scholarships were announced for StFX and Cape Breton University (CBU) from the organization.

In early October, StFX University hosted an event to celebrate the sister’s generosity by announcing a $250,000 donation to their university, and also to the neighbouring CBU in Sydney.

The Sisters of St. Martha’s donations, received matching funding at each university, brings the total amount of money for scholarships for each institution to $500,000. It will allow for the creation of two scholarships, both at StFX and CBU, one for an Indigenous student in nursing, and one for an Indigenous student in the education program.

The scholarships will be awarded to a first-year Indigenous student from one of the seven eastern First Nation communities in Nova Scotia, including Membertou, Eskasoni, Wagmatcook, We’koqma’q, Potlotek, Paqtnkek, and Pictou Landing.

Amanda Cockshutt, StFX’s academic vice president and provost, said the scholarships honour two remarkable Indigenous leaders, Sister Dorothy Moore and Sister Veronica Matthews.

“They have devoted their lives to helping members of their communities to (eliminating) challenges in the Nova Scotian education and health care systems and in their faith,” Cockshutt said. “Their congregation, the Sisters of St. Martha, have elected to celebrate Sister Dorothy and Sister Veronica with a gift that will have a long lasting impact on Indigenous scholars at StFX and CBU.”

Speaking on the impact the organization has had on the university, StFX President Andy Hakin suggested that after the first Sister arrived on campus by train in 1900, the university’s historians noted they quickly gained a reputation of compassion and generosity.

“Today we’re gathered to honour two of the Martha’s who have had an extraordinary impact on the people of Nova Scotia,” Hakin said. “Half a million dollars will now support two new scholarships, the Sisters of St. Martha Indigenous Education Scholarship and the Sister of St. Martha Indigenous Nursing Scholarship.”

Beginning in Sept. 2023, he said, students from Indigenous communities in eastern Nova Scotia who are enrolled in the nursing or education programs at StFX and CBU are eligible for a $10,000 renewable scholarship.

“Making the path to post secondary education possible for those who would face normal barriers,” Hakin said. “This is truly a fantastic effort.”

The university’s president highlighted Moore knows what it’s like to yearn for education. Born in Membertou in 1933, she attended multiple schools in her youth, including two years at the Residential School in Shubenacadie, where it was forbidden to speak Mi’kmaq.

“Against her parent’s wishes, she enrolled at St. Joseph’s school in Sydney, the first Mi’kmaw person to ‘jump the Membertou fence,’ as she says,” Hakin said. “It was one of her many firsts after graduating from Holy Angels High School, as its first Mi’kmaw student. She became the first Mi’kmaw person to enter a Roman Catholic order when she made her vows as a Martha in 1956.”

He said Moore has been particularly influential in the preservation of First Nations languages, has been recognized with the Order of Nova Scotia, the Order of Canada, and three honorary degrees.

“From this point forward, her name will be attached to every award of the Sisters of St. Martha Indigenous Education Scholarship,” Hakin said. “We hope the recipients derive strength and inspiration from a woman who has pledged to never stop working for her people.”

Although Moore was the first Mi’kmaw person to become a Catholic nun, he said, she was soon joined by Matthews, in whose honour the second scholarship was created.

Eskasoni’s Matthews was also born in 1933 and entered the Sisters of St. Martha in 1955, then made her vows in 1957.

“She earned her nursing degree from StFX in 1983 and her work in Aboriginal health care made her a very deserving recipient of an Honorary Doctorate degree in 2015,” Hakin said. “Sister Veronica’s family is filled with medical practitioners including paramedics, a midwife, and a doctor. Her grandfather was a great medicine man in their community and passed along his love for and devotion to the people to his granddaughter.”

Recognizing the debilitating effects of diabetes on people in First Nations, the university president said, Matthews started the first certified Indigenous diabetic clinic in Atlantic Canada, in 1997.

She has worked closely with StFX faculty and staff over the years, as they collaborated on community health initiatives and sought solutions to common problems. Matthews mentored and encouraged countless young people to pursue education in health care fields.

“It is thus only fitting that the Sisters of St. Martha Indigenous Nursing Scholarship be established in her honour,” Hakin said. “As a formalization of the work she has conducted for nearly 65 years.”

During the event, Ainsley Pictou, a 15-year-old from Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, performed the women’s fancy shawl dance. The dance represents the opening of a cocoon when the butterfly emerges.

“The fringe shawls are colourful and flashy, often featuring extensive embroidery and ribbon work,” Cockshutt said. “The fringe is meant to move in concert with the dancer’s motion.”

In closing, Hakin suggested he hopes the strong relationship between the university and the Sisters of St. Martha will remain intact for another 122 years.