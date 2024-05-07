Home News StFX’s Erin Austen recognized for highest ideals of teaching excellence with 3M... News StFX’s Erin Austen recognized for highest ideals of teaching excellence with 3M national award By Drake Lowthers - May 7, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo contributed. StFX Psychology professor Erin Austen recognized with 3M national award. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register